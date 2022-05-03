Digital inclusion: Nigerian women to benefit from $15m funding

OBJECTIVE

The Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative (We-Fi) has announced a $15 million funding to the African Development Bank’s Africa Digital Inclusion Facility (ADFI). The facility is meant to boost digital solutions to womenowned small businesses in Nigeria, Cameroon, Egypt, Kenya and Mozambique and is expected to benefit over 69,000 women entrepreneurs in developing economies.

We-Fi is a collaborative partnership that brings together 14 governments, eight multilateral development banks (MDBs) and other public and private sector stakeholders, to address financial and non-financial constraints faced by women-owned/ led small and medium enterprises in developing countries.

The extension of this facility is in line with We-Fi’s efforts to support women entrepreneurs by scaling up access to financial products and services, building capacity, expanding networks, offering mentorship and providing opportunities to link with domestic and global markets. The digital financial sector has been instrumental in transforming lives in Africa and other emerging markets.

The increase of digital lenders who have impacted small businesses is a good point of the importance of this sector. “Digital financial solutions are key to improving the quality of life of people in Africa and to reducing the gender access-tofinance gap.

This funding, which is complementary to the Affirmative Finance Action for Women in Africa Initiative (AFAWA), will be used not only to broaden access to finance for women small and medium businesses but also to provide an avenue for their increased economic empowerment and resilience,” said Stefan Nalletamby, Director of the Financial Sector Development Department at the African Development Bank Group.

This is the fourth round of funding by We-Fi and will culminate in a total of $54.8 million to ADFI. “We-Fi’s fourth round of allocations comes at a crucial time.

Women’s economic empowerment is under pressure due to conflict and insecurity, rising prices and the continuous fallout from the Covid pandemic around the world,” Bärbel Kofler, Parliamentary State Secretary of Germany’s Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, said.

Last week, it announced a new round of funding of $54.8 million for programmes supporting women entrepreneurs in developing economies to access digital technology and finance while addressing systemic data gaps.

With this fourth round of financing, approved by We-Fi’s Governing Committee, We-Fi has allocated a total of $353 million, which will benefit over 200,000 women entrepreneurs directly.

The new financing will be implemented by four multilateral development bank groups – the African Development Bank for a digital credit program in the Africa region, the Islamic Development Bank for activities to support entrepreneurial capacity and access to finance Yemen and Bangladesh, the Inter-American Development Bank Group for a data and information exchange platform in Central America, the World Bank for a global program to promote the collection of gender financial data with financial institutions and support the development of WSMEfocused financial products, and IFC for global activities focused on increasing access to finance for women entrepreneurs, and improving the financial sector’s collection and application of sex-disaggregated data.

About 67 per cent of the new allocation will benefit women entrepreneurs in low-income (IDA-eligible) countries and countries affected by fragility, conflict, and violence (FCV).

