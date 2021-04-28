Digital Industrial Park project: Enugu raises the alarm over sabotage

EnuguStategovernment has raised the alarm over recent efforts by some persons to sabotage the ongoing construction of a Digital Industrial Park (DIP) being built by the Nigeria Communications Commis-sion (NCC) at the Green Triangle of the popular Murtala Mohammed Park, beside the New Market in Enugu North Local Government Area of the state. In a statement signed by the state Commissioner for Science and Technology, Obi Kama, the state government stressed that the people involved in sabotaging the project were disrupting the ongoing construction works at the site under different guises. Kama disclosed that the “Enugu State Government had allocated Plot OS/1, Old GRA Enugu (where the green triangle, Murtala Mohammed Park is located) to the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) through the state Ministry of Land’s letter reference No. LEN:38779/8, dated September 8, 2020, for the construction of Digital Industrial Park (DIP).”

