Digital Marketing Expert Liridon Vrapca Teaches the ‘Art’ of Building Successful Digital Agencies

One of the most important questions a person can ponder is what makes them happy. Is it financial stability, pursuing interests, spending time with friends and family, travelling, certain tangible items, or taking your dog to the park? The next question is what does a person need to achieve that happiness? According to Liridon Vrapca, you need to start with time and money.

More specifically, time is money and while money cannot buy happiness, it makes it a lot easier to do the things that make you happy. Some entrepreneurs don’t launch their business immediately but work another job to get their startup costs together or gain experience. Others spend years at a job before they realize they want a change in their life and start their own company.

People do this because they would rather work for themselves instead of someone else. Liridon is direct in his guidance that the first year of a new business can be brutal, yet the hard work and long days will pay off as your business becomes profitable. Think of this as an investment in yourself and happiness being a return on investment.

A leading digital marketing figure, Liridon has helped dozens of businesses advertise through social media to reach their target audience. As COVID 19 has kept people indoors, internet and social media use has skyrocketed, with more potential customers than ever scrolling Instagram when they would usually be in the office. These individuals will likely be happy to discover a product or service that would make their lives a little easier during these strange days. In turn, the business will be happy to learn it has a potential new customer.

In order to find happiness in their company, an entrepreneur must launch a business around something that excites them. Yet this business must offer a product and/or service others will be equally happy about because it provides a solution. The last thing you want to do is create a company centered around something you have no interest in. A business owner needs to wake up excited about that brand, not miserable. Ask yourself the question “How do I invest in my happiness” and let things fall in place from there.

