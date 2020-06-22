Digital outsourcing: FG targets 1m jobs in 12 months

TECHNOLOGY

Government is planning to leverage technology to create more jobs for Nigerians

he Federal Government has said it will be creating one million jobs through digital outsourcing in the next 12 months.

This is part of government’s Economic Sustainability Plan aimed at mitigating the impacts of COVID-19, which was released recently.

According to the Economic Sustainability Committee (ESC) led by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, the one million job creation will be achieved by training young Nigerians to take advantage of existing initiatives in the digital economy, including in education, entertainment, e-commerce, financial services and software development.

“Specifically, it intends to leverage the high job creation potential of the technology sector by using policy to deepen the provision of business support services, including business process outsourcing in the economy.

“For these purposes, this strategy incorporates the expansion of broadband connectivity to business services parks and locations,” the Committee stated.

It added that additional workspaces for private sector participants would also be identified in partnership with state governments to form technology parks and outsourcing centres.

The government said service standards would be set for the private sector through regulatory agencies, such as Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and for the government through the office of the SGF and the Head of Service.

“This will stimulate activity in the contact (call) centre and document digitisation sectors. By enhancing their customer service structure in compliance with minimum standards established by regulation, customer-facing government agencies will be leading off-takers of these services in addition to major private sector entities like banks, telecommunications companies, satellite television services, airlines and e-commerce operators,” the committee stated.

Elements of the project as highlighted in the plan include identification of sub-sectors for Nigeria’s focus on Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) such as Call/Contact Centres, document digitisation, software development and troubleshooting, paralegal services, and book-keeping, etc.

The government said it would also develop policy guidelines and regulations through relevant regulatory agencies to establish service standards for customer-facing activities by both government and private sector entities while restarting and executing the Government Contact Centre Project in partnership with the private sector.

Other elements of the project, according to the committee, include developing enabling policy environment including incentives for the training, recruitment and retention of personnel; establishing data processing and document digitisation as government policy so that government; and provision of facilities to support BPO, including broadband access, and collaboration with the private sector to create suitable technology parks and workspaces.

Aside from digital outsourcing, the government said it would also be paying special attention to the promotion of technology hubs, call-centres for business process outsourcing and digitisation of processes, both in government and within the private sector to foster a culture of innovation and create a wide variety of technology and ICT jobs.

“Experience thus far indicates that, if well harnessed, this is a sector that can create jobs on a large scale and earn foreign exchange for the country,” the government committee stated.

The Economic Sustainability Plan aims to mitigate the effects of a deep recession while ensuring social stability and addressing long-standing economic vulnerabilities as envisaged in the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP).

The committee noted that while a stimulus package is a good start, it recognised that merely spending without increasing production would only fuel inflation.

“We, therefore, need a simple but big vision that focuses on retaining and creating jobs and increasing productivity. Consequently, the Economic Sustainability Plan, which will last for one year focuses on achieving mass employment and mass domestic production, which are not dependent on the importation of foreign exchange expenditure,” it stated.

