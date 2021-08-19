Business

Digital skills: NCC to train 1,000 Nigerian youths

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said it will empower 1,000 Nigerian youths through its nationwide digital literacy training. The Executive Vice-Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof Umar Danbatta, who disclosed this at the closing ceremony of the Commission’s Digital Literacy Training for the North-West held at the Kano Campus of the Digital Bridge Institute (DBI), said the training was a practical demonstration of one of the important pillars of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) 2020- 2030. According to the NCC boss, the Federal Government’s policy in this direction is aimed at lifting Nigerians, particularly the youths, out of poverty, stressing that to achieve this, there was a need to impact skills to the youths who will, in turn, use the skills for self employment.

“It is consistent with this important policy of President Muhammadu Buhari that the Board of the NCC, two years ago, set up a committee of experts chaired by a former EVC of the Commission, Engr. Ernest Ndukwe, to develop modalities and syllabus for the digital training of youths across the six geo-political zones of the country,” he explained. He disclosed that the implementation of the recommendations of the committee of experts, as approved by the government, gave rise to the training, which targets 1,000 Nigerian youths to be digitally trained for self-employment.

Addressing participants at the Kano training, Danbatta urged them to put the skills acquired as well as the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) tools received during the exercise to appropriate and legitimate use. He enjoined the youths, who have had the privilege of participating in the training, to apply the skills acquired in gainful activities in order for them to be self-employed. “The training has provided for you, useful skills, which you have acquired to earn a living for yourself without necessarily relying on government to give you a job.

It is our hope at NCC that you will apply the skills appropriately and impact on your friends and associates. I also urge you to resist the temptations to sell the laptops and other IT tools you are going to be provided with,” Danbatta told the participants. Speaking further, the EVC commended President Muhamamdu Buhari, the supervising Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, and the Governing Board of the commission for the implementation of the digital capacity-building initiative, describing the scheme as an important intervention approved by the Federal Government to make more Nigerian youths self-reliant. Earlier, the President of DBI, Prof. Muhammad Ajiya, who praised Prof. Danbatta for his untiring efforts to ensure the implementation of the Federal Government’s policy, said the various modules of the digital, moral and leadership skills given to the youths during the course of the training will go a long way in making the beneficiaries earn a living and be self-reliant.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) estimated at 23.2 million units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 34.7 million Units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9 per cent over the analysis period 2020- 2027.   Light Duty Vehicles, one of […]
…licenses 5 more operators   REFORM   Ongoing reforms in the telecoms VAS market has led to introduction of new players to aggregate contents before being pushed to the consumers     As part of its regulatory and revenue generating functions, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has recorded N240 million from licences issued to […]
Despite the joint border patrol, private warehouses are still filled with foreign rice and other contraband, which government had restricted from coming into the country since August 2019, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports   The closure of Nigeria's borders, which was undertaken in August, 2019, to strengthen the nation's security and protect its economy from collapse, […]

