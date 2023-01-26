News

Digital technologies’ll create $13trn in economic value by 2025

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Comment(0)

The Director General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, has said that digital technologies have the potential to create a whopping $13 trillion in economic value by 2025, noting also that such digital economy is creating new opportunities for businesses, governments, people and institutions to collaborate and innovate. Abdullahi, who spoke in Ilorin, Kwara State, at a Digital Economy Sensitisation Lecture Series 2023 organised by the Centre for Digital Economy, Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, said digital economy is driven by advances in technology such as the internet, mobile devices, and cloud computing, adding that these technologies are making it possible for businesses to reach new markets and customers, and for individuals to access information, goods and services from anywhere in the world. He said: “In order to fully reap the potential benefits of the digital economy, we have to aggregate our resources together as government, people and institutions. The triple helix modelisaninteractionamong these three for the purpose of fostering the economic transformation of various sectors of the economy.”

 

Our Reporters

