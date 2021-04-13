News

Digital television rollout to stimulate local content –Minister

As the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) prepares to roll out digital television in Lagos, Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, yesterday said the Digital Switch Over (DSO) will stimulate local content and empower platform owners.

 

He also said the project would create jobs for Nigerian youths. Speaking at a stakeholders’ engagement in Lagos yesterday, Mohammed said the project was capable of generating one million jobs in three years for the teeming youths of Nigeria.

He said the manufacturing of Set Top Boxes or decoders alone were enough to create between 40,000 and 50,000 jobs.

 

He continued: “Television production can create 200,000 jobs. Film production can generate 350 to 400,000 jobs. Distribution  which entails supplying the market with Set Top Boxes, TVs and Dongles for the Internet, will require at least 100,000 wholesalers, retailers, electricians, installers, marketers and payment solution providers in order to cover the entire country, while TV and Online Advertising can create a further 50,000 jobs. These are just some of the job opportunities from a successful DSO project,” he said.

 

“Ladies and gentlemen, ahead of the impending massive rollout, we have taken some steps to create the enabling environment for the DSO to succeed, for local content to thrive, for indigenous producers to be more engaged and for the local advertising market to grow.

