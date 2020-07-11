Digital theatre beckons with ‘The Making of a Day’

The stage is set for the production of ‘The Making Of A Day’, a play for digital theatre by Akolo Anthony James.

The idea of digital theatre becomes imperative following the COVID-19 pandemic and measures taken to checks its spread.

According to James, who is a playwright, librettist and composer, the show has been scheduled tentatively to hold on July 26.

“We are starting with a staged reading produced by Umoreng David owned JBW Studios, and after that, talks for possible full production will hold with support from Jos Repertory Theatre (JRT), Ibadan Play House and Crown Troupe Theatre.

‘The Making Of A Day’ tells the story of Greg, a medical doctor on residence who is in isolation because he has contracted the corona virus. He is the only employed member of his family as the rest have been put out of jobs due to the pandemic. He is overwhelmed by their requests to send them money. And because he is scared of stigma, he does not tell them he is infected and that his last two salaries were swallowed by the cost of the PPE’s he buys for himself, since the government won’t provide. On his reading table, he writes an imaginary niece, Irene, telling her of what he is passing through, hoping she will be the only one to understand.

Meanwhile, Pastor Nantok, has never been left to be by himself, alone, this long, since his wife divorced him. He has always found escape in the “busyness” of his ministry. With the lock down, he longs for the days when he was portent and could invite a girl over to keep him company. On this day, frustrated, he prays for his healing. Having faith that the healing has come, he decides to scout who will sex-chat with him. That is where he finds Andoka who has been raped twice during the lock down because she went to beg for food. She is out business due to the pandemic.

Andoka’s trauma peaks because from 15, she was serially raped by her uncle until she clocked 20 and ran away to start a life on her own as small business owner…

Featuring in this play are a crop seasoned artistes, including Temitope Ololade Agoro, who has acted in several stage plays such as Femi Osofisan’s’A Nightingale for Dr Dubois’ and Alice Gerstenberg’s ‘He Said And She Said’; Olatunji Olalekan Felix (as Dr. Greg), who has worked with Ankara&Black Playhouse (Lagos), Ado Repertory (Ado-Ekiti), Ibadan playhouse, and others; Mark Musa, who is also a filmmaker and storyteller, has featured in a number of American, Spanish, and Hatian plays, and over a dozen Nigerian plays and radio dramas.

