Digitalisation as panacea to corruption at ports

In today’s highly interdependent world economy, businesses and societies depend on the efficient clearance of vessels and goods in parts to function, develop and prosper.

This is so because about 90 per cent of world trade is transported by sea and through ports. Everyday vessels and cargo enter ports and the processes involve numerous stakeholders across several jurisdictions, resulting in multiple interactions across the value chain.

Recently, the Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) Professor Bolaji Owasanoye (SAN) revealed that Nigeria’s economy is bleeding from the high level of corruption and corrupt activities taking place in the nations’ ports. This has led to reputational damage to the country as foreign investors no longer have interest in investing in our maritime sector rather prefer investing in neighbouring countries.

Reinforcing the above assertion with statistical data, Dr. Otega Martins reeling out figures as shown in a 2020 publication by the Centre for International Private Enterprises (CIPE) also revealed that Nigeria’s high level of corruption inside the ports has cost the nation a whooping N41.6 trillion revenue losses in the last eight years.

The money was lost due to excessive illicit financial flow at the ports.

The breakdown according to Dr. Otega Martins is N1.01 trillion in government revenue and N4.1 trillion or $8.15 billion in private sector revenue. It is estimated that about N5.20 trillion is lost annually and when aggregated is put at N41.6 trillion in a period of eight years.

Dr. Martins further explained that apart from hyperinflation which is a direct consequence of corruption, approximately 40 per cent of thriving businesses which were located around the ports communities have either relocated to other areas, scaled down operations or completely wound up due to harsh operating environment and government insensitivity to tackle corruption at the ports. This has also contributed to the high level of unemployment in the country.

One notable agency that has been very vocal and canvassing the wrought in the ports is the Maritime Anticorruption Network (MACN). Over the years, this network has brought to limelight the damaging effects of corruption and other related offences inside the ports. According to its findings, corruption inside the ports and its environment increases the cost of trade, causing delay. It facilitates illegal activities while lowering productivity. It equally endangers the life of crew members aboard a vessel as in some cases the vessels face unnecessary delays or in extreme situations the vessel is detained to enforce gratification.

Corroborating to the above on debilitating effects of corruption at the ports the Managing Director of the Nigeria Port Authority (NPA) Mr. Mohammed Bello-Koko said that corruption in ports operation is the totality of actions and inactions which have made the maritime industry unfit for purpose. The ports should be part of the efforts to eliminate corruption.

“Our vision to be the maritime logistics hub, providing sustainable port services in Africa are tied to this imperative of elimination of corruption in our port system,” he said.

From all these interventions from notable and key operators, it is clear that there is massive corruption in the industry. What then is the panacea?

According to the Executive Secretary Nigerian Shippers’ Council, Ports Economic Regulator, Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Jime, the solution is automation or digitalization of the port process. To him, corruption at the ports has become a kind of loose cannon that must be kept in check in order to prevent its harmful consequences from damaging the economy.

“We must be on guard against its excesses and the most credible and scientific approach to resolving it is to digitalize the port processes which in turn will reduce human contact.”

According to Jime, port digitalization which is the use of technologies for all operations at the ports is gaining traction all over the world even in many Sub-Sahara African ports as it checks and reduces corrupt tendencies by operators while improving port security.

Expatiating further on what Nigerian Shippers’ Council has done to mitigate the effects of corruption at the ports, Jime highlighted that the adoption of Nigerian Port Process Manual (NPPM) and inauguration of Port Standing Task Team (PSST) has tremendously helped in the regulation and curtailing of gratification in cash or souvenirs at the port environment.

In a world celebrated research work on Port Digitalization and its implications for the maritime industry by Sinary; Posited that Port Digitalization is changing the way ports operate by turning them into smart ports, creating digital twins, which will affect the entire maritime and logistic supply chain.

The research enumerated the numerous effects of digitalization on the economy amongst which are; it minimizes human involvement. It enables all stakeholders to operate in real time, on one platform to improve efficiency and accurate decisions while processes of cargo clearance come at a speed.

Digitalization reduces human traffic at the ports which even creates a window for the importer/exporter to stay in his comfort zone to track, monitor or clear his cargo thereby conserving time, resources, energy hitherto expended while trooping to the ports.

Finally, our maritime future is huge and we must begin to conduct business with integrity. In the words of the helmsman at Nigerian Shippers’ Council, Emmanuel Jime whose task is to see the total automation of the ports to smart ports says that his vision is to build a knowledge and information technology modern ports that promotes investment, increasing the contribution of maritime to GDP, reducing to the barest minimum corruption as human contact breeds pecuniary gains while promoting efficiency and adding value to the economy.

Hear Jime, our template for a digitalized port economy is anchored on “sound economic decisions, careful planning, which includes adopting and studying best ways to improve and reach innovation solutions which over time will turn our vision into realities.”

Nwamadi, a media expert, writes from Lagos

