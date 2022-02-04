Digitalisation: ILO makes case for financial sector

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) has said an adequate policy environment is needed to reap the benefits of digitalisation. At the concluded ILO Technical meeting on the impact of digitalisation in the finance sector that brought together representatives from governments, employers and workers to discuss the decent work challenges and opportunities in the financial sector, it was pointed out that such a framework would create a level playing field for businesses – both traditional banks and insurance companies – to provide decent and productive work in the sector, as well as for new and emerging tech companies, the meeting participants agreed. The financial sector “makes a significant contribution to employment and through financial inclusion, it fosters enterprise development, reducing the urban-rural divide, increases women’s economic participation and benefits SMEs,” said Juan Francisco Pozo, Government Group Vice-Chairperson.

Through digitalisation, the financial sector can further boost innovation and entrepreneurship and support a just transition to a low-carbon economy. Furthermore, “the sector plays a key role across countries in promoting economic growth and pro-employment macroeconomic conditions.

Digital finance also creates opportunities to develop better banking and financial products and services for consumers and creates new ways of channelling funding to businesses, thus improving financial inclusion,” said the Employers’ Group Vice-Chairperson, Giancarlo Ferrara. At least 52 million people work in the sector and, in 2020, at least 4.6 million of these were young people, with young women accounting for 54.7 per cent. The financial sector also facilitates job creation in other sectors, through access to finance and entrepreneurship development, which benefits the whole of society.

Social dialogue can be a key tool to manage the impact of digitalization and facilitate the introduction of new technologies. Therefore, “innovative structures for social dialogue in the face of changes in work organisation and protocols for a just digital transition should be promoted,” added Rita Berlofa, the Workers’ Group Vice-Chairperson. Measures are needed to ensure that remote working and other work arrangements effectively enhance productivity, facilitate job retention, promote decent work opportunities and foster inclusion. “The accelerated use of digitalisation in the sector (also) calls for a discussion on the regulatory environment and other measures to address any negative impact of digitalization on the financial sector workforce, including issues around workers’ privacy, cybersecurity and data protection,” said Abdulla Murad Al-Mullahi, Chairperson of the meeting.

