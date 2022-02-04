Business

Digitalisation: ILO makes case for financial sector

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on Digitalisation: ILO makes case for financial sector

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) has said an adequate policy environment is needed to reap the benefits of digitalisation. At the concluded ILO Technical meeting on the impact of digitalisation in the finance sector that brought together representatives from governments, employers and workers to discuss the decent work challenges and opportunities in the financial sector, it was pointed out that such a framework would create a level playing field for businesses – both traditional banks and insurance companies – to provide decent and productive work in the sector, as well as for new and emerging tech companies, the meeting participants agreed. The financial sector “makes a significant contribution to employment and through financial inclusion, it fosters enterprise development, reducing the urban-rural divide, increases women’s economic participation and benefits SMEs,” said Juan Francisco Pozo, Government Group Vice-Chairperson.

Through digitalisation, the financial sector can further boost innovation and entrepreneurship and support a just transition to a low-carbon economy. Furthermore, “the sector plays a key role across countries in promoting economic growth and pro-employment macroeconomic conditions.

Digital finance also creates opportunities to develop better banking and financial products and services for consumers and creates new ways of channelling funding to businesses, thus improving financial inclusion,” said the Employers’ Group Vice-Chairperson, Giancarlo Ferrara. At least 52 million people work in the sector and, in 2020, at least 4.6 million of these were young people, with young women accounting for 54.7 per cent. The financial sector also facilitates job creation in other sectors, through access to finance and entrepreneurship development, which benefits the whole of society.

Social dialogue can be a key tool to manage the impact of digitalization and facilitate the introduction of new technologies. Therefore, “innovative structures for social dialogue in the face of changes in work organisation and protocols for a just digital transition should be promoted,” added Rita Berlofa, the Workers’ Group Vice-Chairperson. Measures are needed to ensure that remote working and other work arrangements effectively enhance productivity, facilitate job retention, promote decent work opportunities and foster inclusion. “The accelerated use of digitalisation in the sector (also) calls for a discussion on the regulatory environment and other measures to address any negative impact of digitalization on the financial sector workforce, including issues around workers’ privacy, cybersecurity and data protection,” said Abdulla Murad Al-Mullahi, Chairperson of the meeting.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Sanusi asks CBN to fund BDCs to defend naira

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Former Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi, has said the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) must fund Bureau De Change (BDC) segment of the foreign exchange, if it was keen on defending the naira.   Sanusi, a former CBN governor, said this action will bridge the gaps between official and parallel market rates of the naira.   The […]
Business

ASHON: Nigerian capital market remains resilient

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

The Association of Securities Dealing Houses of Nigeria (ASHON) has stated that the Nigerian capital market has capacity to survive the on-going insecurity and macroeconomic vagaries militating against investment opportunities. Besides, ASHON has proposed some measures by which government can revive the securities market through enhancement of stockbrokers’ liquidity and implementation of some policies to […]
Business

Grid collapse: Re-evaluating FG, World Bank’s bickering

Posted on Author ADEOLA YUSUF reports

The latest collapse of Nigeria’s power grid brings back issues on Federal Government and World Bank’s bickering over electricity supply hours in the country. ADEOLA YUSUF reports     Last Wednesday, Nigeria was plunged into almost seven hours of total darkness. The nation’s electricity transmission system, also known as national grid, suffered a total collapse […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica