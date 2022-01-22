Digitalisation of Tourism: ITPN partners Ministry of Communication on agenda for Nigeria

In line with the United Nations World Tourism Organisation’s (UNWTO) quest for inclusiveness and digitialisation of global tourism sector, in Nigeria, the Institute for Tourism Professionals of Nigeria (ITPN) has taken the lead by signing a partnership deal with the Federal Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy and its agencies aimed at, not only digitalising Nigeria’s tourism space but also aiding the actualisation of the goals of the Ministry in the promotion of digitalisation in every sector of the Nigerian economy.

Speaking on this new initiative, the National President of ITPN, Chief Abiodun Odusanwo, disclosed that as part of the Institute’s efforts to promote the use of digital technologies for the benefit of tourism operations in the country, it will focus part of its promotional activities more on ways and means of harnessing innovation and digital advances that will provide opportunities for inclusiveness, local community empowerment and efficient resource management in the tourism industry of the country as envisaged by the UNWTO.

He noted that within the scope of the sustainable development agenda as the focal point of global attention in line with the UNWTO programme, ITPN will explore all avenues to drive the Nigerian tourism digitalisation process through creative innovation and entrepreneurship that will maximise the potentials of the sector in terms of economic growth, job creation and sectorial sustainable development. ITPN is the Nigerian premier national certification and professional membership body for hospitality, travel/tourism and allied occupations.

It represents members working in the public, private and non-profit making organisations, which ensures the highest standards of professional competence of practitioners in the Nigerian tourism industry. To this end, Odusanwo said that the Institute hopes to come up with a forum specifically dedicated to tourism technology adventures where key players and critical stakeholders in the industry are expected to brainstorm and key into such activities as investment foras, startups boot-camps, one-on-one networking between startups and investors, all geared towards creating a digital operation climate for the Nigerian tourism industry.

Recall that late last year, UNWTO in addressing challenges and trends of the tourism industry, said it is focusing on innovation, education, digital transformation and investments as strategies to apply in generating new business opportunities that will ensure global competitiveness, growth and sustainable development of the tourism sector.

This is in line with the vision and objectives of its Secretary General of the UNWTO, Mr. Zurab Pololikashvili, as part of his new priorities to harness innovation and digital advances that will provide tourism with the opportunities to improve inclusiveness, local community empowerment and efficient resource management within a wider sustainable development agenda.

To achieve the set objectives, the UNWTO proposed the hosting of forums by sectoral stakeholders of the industry across the globe at local, national, regional and international levels to create synergy through collaborative actions between governments, academia, corporate organizations, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), investors, and business support partners to provide understanding of current social trends and customer needs.

