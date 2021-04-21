Digitisation: Strategising against corruption at ports

Government and private sector investors at the seaports are losing a total of $10.1 billion yearly to corruption due to lack of digitisation, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

After several failed attempts, the Federal Government is making fresh moves to address corrupt practices in the port sector through digitisation.

This is expected to cut the cost of doing business, corruption and sanitise the chaotic situation currently choking the port environment. Before now, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Technical Unit on Governance and Anti- Corruption Reform (TUGAR), United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) and the Maritime Anti-Corruption Network (MACN) had carried out a corruption assessment in maritime operations in an effort to profer solutions to the highly corrupt business environment. This led to the introduction of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for port operators and a Grievance Reporting Mechanism (GRM) to uphold the standards set by the SOPs and a web portal to administer the complaint collection and communication process under the management and coordination of NSC as a one stop shop to resolve grievances and to increase the levels of accountability of port officials in their adherence to SOPs.

However, the web portal data has not achieved its goals of reducing fraud as corruption at the ports has become a major deterrent to sustainable foreign direct investment. Loss It was learnt that the Federal Government and private sector had been losing up to $1.95 billion and $8.15 billion respectively to dishonest officials annually at the seaports.

Just recently, NSC recovered $14,000 bribe proceeds from officials saddled with the responsibility of boarding and inspection of vessels whenever they call at the seaports

The Executive Secretary of NSC, Hassan Bello, said that bribes being collected from seafarers and captains of ships had become international embarrassment to Nigeria. Efforts

The executive secretary noted that 70 per cent digitisation had been achieved at the ports, but was lower than 90 per cent targeted by the council in the first quarter of 2021. He explained that the council had targeted 90 per cent in the first quarter of the year, but, unfortunately, did not achieve it.

Bello said: “Most of the ports in the world are digitised; Nigeria cannot be an exception. We cannot have a multitude of people going into the ports every day, human contact in the ports is very dangerous. It is anti-efficiency and once there is human contact, there will be corruption and then delay. “Some people don’t even have any business to go to the port, but you see them there.

What are they doing? We have been working with shipping companies and terminal operators to ensure we make the deadline we set for the first quarter, but we saw it was not feasible to attain 90 per cent digitisation. What we were able to do on the average was 70 per cent, but digitisation of the ports is a process in the making. We want this to happen as quickly as possible.”

Problems

The Executive Secretary noted that port was not a place for contact, as one could move millions of tonnes of cargo with a computer, adding that he was happy to disclose that the council was on course.

Bello explained: “Where we are having problems is on reforms and claims processes, which are mostly manual, but we have some that scored 50 per cent. “Also, the second phase is the integration of systems because anybody can have online, but there is a need to integrate with the banks for example and even the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).”

According to him, digitisation would promote cleanliness in the port environment and as well tackle illegal trading activities that degrade the environment. He said: “We are going to clear the whole port environment and work with the Nigerian Ports Authority and the Ports and Offences Act will be cited to clear the place.

You cannot go and be selling food or diesel at the corridors of the port because some of these trucks stop requesting for them and a five minute stop will cause a lot of problem, so, we cannot afford to have such. The port is a special place that requires speedy execution of transactions; we cannot have people selling engine oil.”

Scorecards Bello said that the council had the scorecards of every terminal and shipping company that led to the tremendous improvement, saying that it was not easy to get to the 70 per cent port digitisation.

He said that Grimaldi had 88 per cent, Ocean Network Express 76 per cent, and CMA CGM 63 per cent, among others, adding that some of those that scored 70 per cent had 20 per cent initially, but improved with the guidance of the council.

For seaport terminals, Bello said Port and terminal Multiservices Limited (PTML) had 92 per cent, and in Port Harcourt, Intels, BUA and Wact had 70 per cent digitalisation each. Solution Bello added that a non-contact port was the solution to many problems in the system such as delay, which caused demurrage, diversion of money, corruption and revenue leakages.

He stressed that digitisation would make our ports more competitive, noting that the country had competitors in West and Central Africa sub-regions. Last line A centralised single window for all agencies and service providers operating at the seaports should be established to facilitate trade at ports

