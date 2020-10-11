Dignitaries honour Danjuma Goje as he marries new wife in Abuja

As far as the marital life of former Governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Danjuma Goje is concerned; it is indeed a new dawn as the top political figure has just taken a new wife. Senator Goje, days ago, married Aminatu Dahiru Binani Ciroma. Goje’s first wife, Hajiya Yelwa Goje, died some three years ago.

The marriage ceremony between the senator Danjuma Goje who represents Gombe central at the upper chamber of the National Assembly, senate, and his beautiful new bride Aminatu Ciroma, took place amidst pomp. On Friday, October 2, 2020, all roads actually led to the residence of Alhaji Ahmed Modibo at Asokoro, Abuja where the wedding fathia was held.

After the announcement of N250, 000 dowry in line with Islamic injunctions, Alahaji Ahmed Modibo gave out the hand of the bride in marriage on behalf of Dahiru Ciroma family. In turn, former Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido, who stood in as the Wakili for the groom, Goje, received the bride on his behalf.

Dignitaries who graced the occasion include the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Gombe State Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya and his Deputy Manassah Daniel Jatau.

Also in attendance were the secretary to the federal government, Boss Mustapha, former Sokoto State governor, Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, former Adamawa State governor, Murtala Nyako, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Pantami, as well as many serving and former members of the National Assembly and religious leaders.

The new bride, Amina, Managing Director of Binani Printing Press, doubles as the younger sister of Goje’s colleague in the upper legislative chamber, Senator Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed who represents Adamawa Central.

