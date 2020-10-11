Body & Soul

Dignitaries honour Danjuma Goje as he marries new wife in Abuja

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

As far as the marital life of former Governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Danjuma Goje is concerned; it is indeed a new dawn as the top political figure has just taken a new wife. Senator Goje, days ago, married Aminatu Dahiru Binani Ciroma. Goje’s first wife, Hajiya Yelwa Goje, died some three years ago.

 

The marriage ceremony between the senator Danjuma Goje who represents Gombe central at the upper chamber of the National Assembly, senate, and his beautiful new bride Aminatu Ciroma, took place amidst pomp. On Friday, October 2, 2020, all roads actually led to the residence of Alhaji Ahmed Modibo at Asokoro, Abuja where the wedding fathia was held.

 

After the announcement of N250, 000 dowry in line with Islamic injunctions, Alahaji Ahmed Modibo gave out the hand of the bride in marriage on behalf of Dahiru Ciroma family. In turn, former Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido, who stood in as the Wakili for the groom, Goje, received the bride on his behalf.

 

Dignitaries who graced the occasion include the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Gombe State Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya and his Deputy Manassah Daniel Jatau.

 

Also in attendance were the secretary to the federal government, Boss Mustapha, former Sokoto State governor, Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, former Adamawa State governor, Murtala Nyako, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Pantami, as well as many serving and former members of the National Assembly and religious leaders.

 

The new bride, Amina, Managing Director of Binani Printing Press, doubles as the younger sister of Goje’s colleague in the upper legislative chamber, Senator Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed who represents Adamawa Central.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Abdulmumin Jibrin, back on the radar

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

In life, nothing is done and dusted, at least, until death. This is something, which former member House of Representatives from Kano, Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin knows.   For a couple of years, this good looking, outspoken and articulate politician has been around, doing this and that. A man with admirable pedigree, Jibrin attracted national attention […]
Body & Soul

Heart under my blouse

Posted on Author Juliet Bumah

Mouth agape, Jay stared at the receding back of this fabulously beautiful, sashaying eve. Beautiful, yeah, tantalizingly beautiful!   Her figure looked like it was sculptured by a love- struck artist. He was shocked. You know, you really don’t appreciate the beauty of certain things that are close to you, until you hold them away […]
Body & Soul

Akpu Tessy’s TCM brand opens more outlets

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

As the Nigerian fashion industry continues to make strides in the local, as well as the global scene, a fashion outfit, The Collections Merchant Brand, is spreading its tentacles across the globe. Championed by Akpu Tessy Oluchi, TCM Brand was inspired to create a product that serves as a leading beacon in affordable yet quality […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: