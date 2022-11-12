Dignitaries pay respect as Ekiti Speaker, Afuye, buried amid tears

Dignitaries paid last respect yesterday as the late Speaker of Ekiti State House of Assembly, Funminiyi Afuye, was buried in his hometown, Ikere-Ekiti. The Bishop of Ekiti Diocese, Anglican Communion, Most Rev Olusola Ajayi, at the occasion cautioned Nigerian leaders against obscene corrupt enrichment and mind-boggling material acquisition. The cleric stated that if Nigerian leaders were futuristic and circumspect of the last day, the country would be peaceful and bereft of crises of corruption, kidnapping, insurgency, vote buying and other cankerworms that are destroying the Nigeria fabrics. This was the submission of the cleric in his sermon marking the church’s burial procession for Afuye held at Saint Peter’s Anglican Church, Oke ‘kere, Ikere Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

Afuye, who presided over the assembly for three and half years, died of heart attack on October 19 at the age of 66. His son, Olamide Afuye, described his father as very caring and lovely to his immediate family and the entire people of Ekiti, saying his good deeds will continue to linger in people’s hearts and speak loudly of his good gestures. The young Afuye applauded Governor Biodun Oyebanji and other Ekiti leaders as well as the people of the state, for demonstrating immense love for the family since the demise of his father. Some of dignitaries at the service included Governors Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State, Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, represented by his Deputy, Lucky Ayedatiwa, former Governor Kayode Fayemi and his wife, Bisi, Minister of Trade, Industry and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, Minister of Science and Technology, Senator Olorunnibe Mamora.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...