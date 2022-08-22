Dignitaries storm Osogbo for Ogunjobi Cup final

…as Remo Stars win trophy

Top football dignitaries yesterdaystormed the Ataoja School of Science football pitch to witness the final match of the Taiwo Ogunjobi Memorial Cup competition. It was an exciting atmosphere to see all the chairmen of State FootballAssociations in the South West zone in attendance.

GaniMajekodunmi(Ogun), BayoOLanlege (Ekiti), Otunba Sunday Dele-Ajayi (Ondo), James Adeniran (Oyo), Barrister SeyiAkinwunmi(Lagos) andAlhajiMustapha Abulrasaq (Osun) all graced the event. Other top shots at the occasion were two former NFF Secretary Generals- Chief Bolaji Ojo-Oba and Ambassador Fanny Amun.

President of Nigeria Referees Association, Tade Azeez, was also there with two former Shooting Stars legends who played with late Ogunjobi both at club and national levels, Felix Owolabi and Idowu Otunbusi. President of the Nigeria Football Supporters Club worldwide, Dr Rafiu Ladipo andsonof thedeceasedfootballicon, Lanre Ogunjobi, also witnessed the final

