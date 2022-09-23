Sports

Dignitaries welcome Tobi Amusan at Plug’s Homecoming Dinner in Lagos

Posted on

Entertainment industry dignitaries, heavyweight political figures, socialites and members of the media were in attendance as sports management outfit, Plug Sports, hosted a befitting Homecoming Dinner for reigning African, Commonwealth and World Champion, Tobi Amusan, OON, on Wednesday in Lagos. The well-attended dinner which was held at KOI Restaurant, Victoria Island, Lagos had in attendance dignitaries including Nigerian hiphop legend, Naeto C, Obi Asika, Adesola Adesugba, Bukola Olopadenilayo, FK Abudu and others.

There were also major appearances from Flutterwave which declared that it had signed a multiyear partnership deal with the World Record Holder, Tobi Amusan. In their words: “It’s very difficult to find athletes who embody our core values the way Tobi does.”

The World Athletics had on Tuesday, ratified Tobi Amusan’s World Record of 12.12s (0.9) set at the World Championships after winning the gold medal in the women’s 100m hurdles at the 2022 Commonwealth games. The current record held by Amusan was an improvement on the 12.20s, set by USA’s Kendra Harrison in London in 2016 and followed that with a wind-assisted 12.06 (2.5m/s) to dominate the final. Speaking to journalists at the occasion, Amusan, who was elated with the reception and enthusiasm showed by the guests since her in their midst, said the ratification of her record by the World Athletics was a breath of fresh air, as she knew she already bagged the record but was happy to know that the milestone was now set in stone.

 

Our Reporters

