DIICRC, DICON to produce military, paramilitary uniforms

The Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) has recorded a major breakthrough in the implementation of local content policy, targeted at creating jobs opportunity. It was learnt that the project was very important to the nation as it would curb capital flight, create over 920 jobs and also be a thing of pride for the nation to produce its own uniforms.

ICRC has firmed up agreement that will see to the local production of uniforms for Nigerian military and paramilitary personnel from January 2023, the concession agency hinted. The production project is a joint venture public private partnership (PPP) between the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) and Sur Corporate Wear, to create the Sur Corporate Wear Nig. Ltd. The DICON Sur collaboration, which would span a concession period of 20 years, would be responsible for producing uniforms for the Army, Navy, Air force, Police, Civil Defence and other military and paramilitary organisations.

A meeting at the instance of the ICRC, the Commission’s Acting Director General, Michael Ohiani charged all stakeholders in the project to resolve all issues that were hindering the completion of the factory and report back to the Commission in one week.

At the meeting chaired by the Director of the Contract Compliance Department (CCD), Dr. Jobson Ewalefoh, in the ICRC, all stakeholders were urged to ensure that the project was completed within the stipulated time frame. He added that as it progresses, the DICON Sur joint venture is expected to begin to source all its raw materials from within Nigeria. Ewalefoh: “The fact that we produce our military and paramilitary uniforms locally is a pride to all of us. It is a pride that we all must uphold. “Sudan is producing their own military kits and I know DICON can do it if they have the right support,” he said.

He assured all stakeholders that ICRC, as part of its regulatory function, will liaise with all the relevant government agencies to fast track the ongoing process of securing approval for off-takers when production begins in January.” He hinted that going forward, the ICRC through its Contract Compliance Department (CCD) will make the DICON Sure Project a priority and, as such, monitor its progress until it is completed.

He pledged that ICRC will continue to intervene to make PPP projects operate smoothly. Speaking at the interactive meeting, the Managing Director of Sur Corporate Wear Nig. Ltd., Burhan Can Karabulut commended the management of ICRC for intervening and ensuring that the project was hitch-free. He also extended the commendation of the investors, adding that following the intervention of ICRC and the meeting of stakeholders that ensued, the investor had agreed to release funds for the completion of the project. He said that the company had so far taken the project to 68 per cent completion, adding that the remaining funds for the project will be released soon so as to meet the completion goal.

