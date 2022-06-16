Business

DIICRC, DICON to produce military, paramilitary uniforms

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

The Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) has recorded a major breakthrough in the implementation of local content policy, targeted at creating jobs opportunity. It was learnt that the project was very important to the nation as it would curb capital flight, create over 920 jobs and also be a thing of pride for the nation to produce its own uniforms.

ICRC has firmed up agreement that will see to the local production of uniforms for Nigerian military and paramilitary personnel from January 2023, the concession agency hinted. The production project is a joint venture public private partnership (PPP) between the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) and Sur Corporate Wear, to create the Sur Corporate Wear Nig. Ltd. The DICON Sur collaboration, which would span a concession period of 20 years, would be responsible for producing uniforms for the Army, Navy, Air force, Police, Civil Defence and other military and paramilitary organisations.

A meeting at the instance of the ICRC, the Commission’s Acting Director General, Michael Ohiani charged all stakeholders in the project to resolve all issues that were hindering the completion of the factory and report back to the Commission in one week.

At the meeting chaired by the Director of the Contract Compliance Department (CCD), Dr. Jobson Ewalefoh, in the ICRC, all stakeholders were urged to ensure that the project was completed within the stipulated time frame. He added that as it progresses, the DICON Sur joint venture is expected to begin to source all its raw materials from within Nigeria. Ewalefoh: “The fact that we produce our military and paramilitary uniforms locally is a pride to all of us. It is a pride that we all must uphold. “Sudan is producing their own military kits and I know DICON can do it if they have the right support,” he said.

He assured all stakeholders that ICRC, as part of its regulatory function, will liaise with all the relevant government agencies to fast track the ongoing process of securing approval for off-takers when production begins in January.” He hinted that going forward, the ICRC through its Contract Compliance Department (CCD) will make the DICON Sure Project a priority and, as such, monitor its progress until it is completed.

He pledged that ICRC will continue to intervene to make PPP projects operate smoothly. Speaking at the interactive meeting, the Managing Director of Sur Corporate Wear Nig. Ltd., Burhan Can Karabulut commended the management of ICRC for intervening and ensuring that the project was hitch-free. He also extended the commendation of the investors, adding that following the intervention of ICRC and the meeting of stakeholders that ensued, the investor had agreed to release funds for the completion of the project. He said that the company had so far taken the project to 68 per cent completion, adding that the remaining funds for the project will be released soon so as to meet the completion goal.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

UK inflation starts climb as effects of COVID, Brexit combine

Posted on Author Reporter

  British inflation gathered speed in December, starting what is expected to be a climb this year as pandemic-fighting measures, Brexit and a recovery in the economy combine to push up costs for consumers and businesses. Consumer prices rose 0.6% in annual terms after a 0.3% increase in November, the Office for National Statistics said. […]
Business

Shareholders lose N40bn in oil, gas stocks

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Oil and gas firms listed on the main and premium boards of the nation’s equities market reported a loss of about N40.454 billion in November 2021 following profit taking in the sector during the month. Checks by New Telegraph revealed that the oil and gas subsector lost N40.454 billion or 6.41 per cent to close […]
Business

CBN’s lendings to banks hit N492.50bn in January

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Banks visited SDF window more than SLF Deposit money banks in the country borrowed N492.50 billion from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s Standing Lending Facility (SLF) window in January this year, latest data released by the apex bank shows.   In its January 2021 Economic Report released at the weekend, CBN said that although […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica