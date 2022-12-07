News

Dikeejiejemba Mother’s Funeral for January 5

Nneoma Carolina Igbokwupute (Nee Ugochukwu), the mother of the popular philanthropist Chidiebere Young Igbokwupute from Amorka Town in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State will be laid to rest on January 5, 2023.

According to the statement signed by Young Igbokwupute,  “with heavy heart but total gratitude to God for a life well spent, we the entire family of Igbokwupute which to officially cordially you to the funeral of late Nneoma Akuadila Carolina Igbokwupute (Nee Ugochukwu).

The funeral service of Nee Ugochukwu will kickstart on January 4, 2023, with Service of Song at her residence Igbokwupute’s Estate along Onitsha Owerri Road, Amorka.

On January 5, 2023, her body leaves Our Lady of Lourdes Mortuary, Ihiala, for lying in state at her residence at 7am and requiem mass starts by 11am at St Peters Parish Amorka, while interment follows by 1pm at her residence with church tradition to be observed.

On Friday 6, 2024, is for condolence visits of in-laws, friends and we’ll wishers. Late Nneoma Akuadila Carolina Igbokwupute aka Ikeomadibeigno Barrister Eriegoekpe who was 72 year old at the time of death. She was a good woman. She was selfless and puts everyone first.

Eriegoekpe was also nice to even people she doesn’t know or just met. She cares about them and her first thought is always how to impact in the lives of people, to make their lives better, a life she imbibed in her children.

Her two sons Chidiebere Young Igbokwupute and Pastor Osondi Igbokwupute are popularly known for their philanthropic work. They have empowered alot of youths through sports, scholarships and have also finance a lot of people from their community Amorka and beyond to travel out and start up their own businesses.

Nneoma who is survived by children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, according to Dike Eji Eje Mba, will forever be cherished in our hearts. “May your gentle and peaceful soul rest in peace, amen.”

 

