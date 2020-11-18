Dikio: Amnesty yet to yield results after 11 years

Dixon Dikio, the Interim cordinator of Presidential Amnesty Programme, on Wednesday said after 11 years of the programme being in existence, the approach in passing out its message was not yeilding positive results, adding that the narrative needs to be changed.

Dikio therefore advised ex-agitaors that protests should not be a culture to articulating pressing issues in the Niger Delta region.

Speaking in Yenagoa during a Presidential Amnesty Programme stakeholders summit, Dikio maintained that the main issue should be based on the package, not on the programme.

Speaking on the theme of the summit “Understanding Presidential Amnesty Programme Facts and Realities”, he disclosed that, in the course of protesting about the underdevelopment in the region, the already existence infrastructures were destroyed making the region to remain in it’s old state.

Dikio who highlighted the demerits of the protest in the region said “The approach of protest over the years has scared many businesses away from the region. We must find creative ways to bring back businesses to the region.

“The Amnesty is not just the programme. There is a lot in the package. The programme does not only accommodate arms’ bearers alone but the immediate community.”

Speaking earlier, Douye Diri, the Governor of Bayelsa State, represented by Patrick Irasmous, said the government was willing to make available an office to house the Amnesty programme in the state, maintaining that he was delighted to see the summit being held in the state.

