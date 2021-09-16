Dikio: Corrupt amnesty officials delaying ex-agitators’ training

The Interim Administrator, Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Col. Milland Dixon Dikio (rtd), has explained that training projects for former agitators have not taken off because he was not willing to continue with corrupt practices that was bugging the system. Dikio in a statement signed yesterday by his Special Assistant on Media, Nneotaobase Egbe, said he met an entrenched system of inducements, kickbacks and other illegal practices and was unwilling to continue with them.

He accused some officials in the amnesty office of derailing the mandate of PAP because of their selfish interests, noting also that such persons were frustrating the projects and programmes of PAP using officialdom to seek kickbacks. He said the corrupt officials had adopted various tactics to stall important projects in the reintegration process.

The amnesty boss said a major agricultural project designed to train and employ about 800 beneficiaries on crop and livestock farming as well as other agro-based services had been stalled by the officials, who were demanding kickbacks. He said such officials were also sitting on training programmes for 3,000 delegates in the maritime sector, adding that they were frustrating training projects for 520 delegates on fabrication, aviation

