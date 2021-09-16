News

Dikio: Corrupt amnesty officials delaying ex-agitators’ training

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Comment(0)

The Interim Administrator, Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Col. Milland Dixon Dikio (rtd), has explained that training projects for former agitators have not taken off because he was not willing to continue with corrupt practices that was bugging the system. Dikio in a statement signed yesterday by his Special Assistant on Media, Nneotaobase Egbe, said he met an entrenched system of inducements, kickbacks and other illegal practices and was unwilling to continue with them.

He accused some officials in the amnesty office of derailing the mandate of PAP because of their selfish interests, noting also that such persons were frustrating the projects and programmes of PAP using officialdom to seek kickbacks. He said the corrupt officials had adopted various tactics to stall important projects in the reintegration process.

The amnesty boss said a major agricultural project designed to train and employ about 800 beneficiaries on crop and livestock farming as well as other agro-based services had been stalled by the officials, who were demanding kickbacks. He said such officials were also sitting on training programmes for 3,000 delegates in the maritime sector, adding that they were frustrating training projects for 520 delegates on fabrication, aviation

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Insecurity: History won’t be kind to APC – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said history will not be kind to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its leaders due the spate of insecurity in the country in the last six years. PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, restated its earlier allegation that the ruling party is behind the […]
News

2.6m Nigerians displaced by insurgency, natural disasters – Commission

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir, Kano

The National Commission for Refugees, Migrant and Internally Displaced Persons has said 2.6 million Nigerians are presently displaced by insurgency, natural disasters and other incidences. This is even as the Commission has concluded plans to construct 600 housing units for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and others in Kano. The Federal Commissioner of the Commission, Bashir […]
News

Ijaw communities cry out to FG, others for assistance

Posted on Author Ola James Warri

Ola James Warri At least 10 communities ravaged by river pollution arising from the mysterious death of fishes and deposition of same on the beaches of the coastal communities in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State have expressed deep concern over their plight and sought government assistance.   According to them the Federal Government, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica