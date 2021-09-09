News

Dikio has surpassed his predecessors in handling PAP affairs

The Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) Worldwide on Thursday revealed that since the Interim Coordinator of Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Col. Milland Dixon Dikio (rtd) took over the helms of affairs of the office he has been able to pursue the programme in a direction that is very pleasing to the stakeholders of the region.

The IYC in a statement signed by its Spokesperson, Ebilade Ekerefe in Yenagoa applauded Dikio for his constant engagements with stakeholders in the region, noting it was a clear departure from previous administrations

IYC said that the amnesty programme had a template which it said the previous coordinators of the programme did not really pursue.

The statement reads in part: “For us, Col. Dikio (rtd) has done beyond the expectations of many persons especially taking into consideration those who have manned that office in recent times. He has been able to stabilize the programme and many stakeholders are very pleased with his strategies.

“Dikio has the capacity and Intellect as he has demonstrated so far. He has been able to carry people of the region along. We are calling on the Federal Government to make him a substantive coordinator so that he will have the full operational capacity to administer justice to the programme. We are not comfortable that the amnesty programme is run on an interim bases.”

