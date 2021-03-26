Dikio: House of Reps C’ttee probe mere distraction, says WPI

Pauline Onyibe, Yeagoa

A group known as Watchdog for Progressive Ijaw (WPI) has described the ongoing probe of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) by the House of Representative Committee on Public Accounts as a mere distraction, maintaing that it was unacceptable for the lawmakers to subject the interim administrator of the office Col Milad Dixon Dikio (rtd) to interrogations of financial activities that occurred in PAP in 2015.

The Coordinator of WPI, Lambart Olambo, in a statement on Friday said since the proclamation of the programme by the Presidency, the committee had never bothered to probe the financial dealings and activities of past PAP coordinators.

The statement read in part: “We complained. We blocked roads and write petitions against past PAP cordinators, who deviated from the mandate of the programme and allegedly misappropriated funds and were even linked to contract scam but these lawmakers failed to initiate any probe.

“What has really changed that they have now started probing PAP at a time PAP’s original intent and purpose are being realised by Dikio? Could it be that the current positive change in PAP is negatively affecting the fortunes of the lawmakers.

“We are not against probing Dikio and we know that Dikio himself will not stop any probe against him. But any probe against him must be based on his activities, his actions and inactions not on the activities of his predecessors.

“It is usually said that government is a continuum. We agree but that does not mean that a successor inherits a personal baggage of his predecessors. A successor cannot be answerable to the actions and style of leadership of his predecessors whose regimes he was not part of.”

