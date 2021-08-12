Metro & Crime

Dikio seeks partnership with federal bodies to develop Niger Delta

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Interim Administrator, Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Col. Milland Dixon Dikio (rtd), has called on some federal ministries and agencies to collaborate with PAP for the overall development of the Niger Delta region insisting that synergising with other Niger Delta-related ministries and these agencies would facilitate the development of the region.
A statement signed on Thursday by Dikio’s Special Adviser, Media, Nneotaobase Egbe, Dikio said petroleum assets redistribution enabled by the passed Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), the Ministry of Environment and PAP had complementary mandates to develop the region.
Dikio said: “The amnesty programme happens to be one leg. There is a leg on petroleum assets redistribution. The Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) is the vehicle for ensuring that the Ministry of Niger and the NDDC whose mandate is to take care of the agitations or grievances about lack of physical development in the Niger Delta and of course, the Ministry of Environment, whose mandate is to address the issues of environmental degradation.
Dikio explained that the late President Musa Yar’Adua embraced the concept of soft power by establishing PAP as an alternative to the use of kinetic power in resolving issues, adding that his office was saddled with the responsibility of managing the process.
He said the amnesty office was doing everything possible to make ex-agitators understand the importance of adopting alternative ways of expressing their grievances.
“We provide the soft approach of administering these ex-agitators and teaching them alternative ways of ways of expressing their misgivings,” he said.
He thanked the army commander for his warm reception and promised to keep partnering with security agencies to make the region safe.
In his remarks, the Commander 2nd Brigade, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Brig-Gen. MN Inuwa, commended Dikio’s approach and his deployment of soft power, adding that it had helped reduce violent agitations in the region.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Man, 29, to die by hanging for cultism

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

An Ekiti State High Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti yesterday sentenced a 29-year-old man, Gbenga Aluko aka Cherry to death by hanging. Justice Abiodun Adesodun said the penalty for the offence committed and established against the convict was death. “He is hereby sentenced to death by hanging. May the Lord have mercy on your soul,” the […]
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Fresh outbreak of violence at Ketu

Posted on Author Reporter

  Reports just reaching New Telegraph are indicating that the Ketu area of Lagos is a no go area following the outbreak of fresh violence. Although details are still sketchy, however, a caller, who has his office located in the area, said he has closed his office and left after the violence, which included shooting, […]
Metro & Crime

Vigilantes kill two gunmen in Kogi

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir LOKOJA

Members of a vigilance group yesterday killed two men, suspected to be kidnappers, during a gun battle on the Lokoja-Abuja Highway in Kogi State.   This came barely 12 hours after security operatives killed a kidnapper on the notorious Lokoja-Okene Highway. Hon. Isah Abdulkarim, the Senior Special Assistant on Security to Governor Yahaya Bello, said […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica