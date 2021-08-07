Metro & Crime

Dikio to ex-agitators: Bring your business proposals

The Interim Administrator, Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Col. Milland Dixon Diko (rtd), has called on ex-agitators to develop business proposals and ideas capable of transforming them into successful entrepreneurs instead of depending on monthly stipends.
A statement signed on Saturday by Dikio’s Special Adviser – Media, Nneotaobase Egbe, said the amnesty boss spoke in Uyo when he met with some leaders of first phase amnesty programme drawn from Akwa Ibom, Cross River led by Nico Martins Sintei
Pomising that PAP would support business proposals and ideas from ex-agitators to aid their transition into entrepreneurs, he said: “I want to encourage you to bring your ideas and business proposals foreword and let’s support you to become successful entrepreneurs. We will organize business seminars to train and equip you to do good and legitimate businesses.”
On the new policy of PAP about contracts, he said: “We are no more giving out contracts in the Amnesty office. Unless you are going  to train, employ and mentor our ex-agitators. That’s our new philosophy going forward.
“PAP will pay for the training but with the understanding that our people will be employed and mentored afterwards. We are simply adopting the Igbo apprentiship system so that at the end of the day it’s a win-win for everybody.”
He appealed to ex-agitators to form cooperatives to enable them take advantage of the business opportunities in the region.
On their part, the ex-agitators commended Dikio for regularly engaging them, praising his humility and initiatives to give them sustainable economic empowerment.

