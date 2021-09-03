News

Dikio: Why PAP paid monthly stipends

The Interim Administrator, Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Col. Milland Dixon Dikio (rtd), yesterday explained the reason behind the delay in the payment of the N65,000 monthly stipends to some beneficiaries of the programme. He said the on-going verification exercise being carried out by the organisation led to a number of irregular payments as stipends meant for some names under investigation had to be suspended pending the outcome of the probe. Dikio while explaining the development in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media, Nneotaobase Egbe, however, reiterated the commitment of the PAP to ensure that genuine beneficiaries received their monthly stipends regularly and timely.

He said PAP commenced an in-depth investigation into many complaints and petitions it received over the years from former agitators and other stakeholders on allegations of fraudulent conversions of beneficiaries’ names and other irregularities. But he assured that genuine beneficiaries of the programme affected by the probe would surely receive their stipends. He urged the beneficiaries to remember that their stipends had always been paid on time, even before the 25th of every month in fulfilment of the promise he made to them when he assumed office.

