Dikko happy with MTN partnership for Grassroots Football Development

The chairman of the League Management Company, the body responsible for the management of the Nigeria Professional Football League, Shehu Dikko, has epressed his happiness on the coming of foremost telecommunication giant, MTN Nigeria, to partner the NPFL and LaLiga for the development of football at the grassroots through the NPFL/LaLiga U-15 Youth League. According to Dikko, the tournament creates an opportunity to grow grassroots football in Nigeria. “We are extremely delighted to have MTN as the Elite Partner and supporter of the NPFL/La Liga U-15 youth league which has been going on since 2017,” Dikko said.

“It is worthy to note that this year’s (2022) edition is the fourth. Some of the players who participated in the first and second editions have been called to play and captained the U-17 and the U-20 national teams, whilst others ply their trades abroad, which has been a great source of revenue for our participating clubs. “We are excited to see a player like Akin Amoo who is a part of the class of 2017 making the Super Eagles squad for the just-concluded World Cup play-off matches.

“This clearly depicts the enormous potential of what we are doing and now with the finest touch of MTN and the continuous exceptional support of La liga, the sky is the limit for this project.” In addition to making the youth league more attractive, there will be a one-week coaching seminar which will see seasoned La Liga coaches interact with their local coounterparts on modern youth coaching techniques ahead of the tournament. 40 NPFL coaches, national team coaches as well as other youth coaches across the country will benefit from the seminar. Kano Pillars U-15 defeated Lobi Stars U-15 3-2 in the opening game played on Friday.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...