Dilapidated breakwater impedes ship safety at Warri Port

Ten years after its collapse, the breakwater at Warri Port, which has been impeding safe navigation of ships, is yet to be repaired and restored. The breakwater is an engineering structure above sea that should stop migration of silt into the main port channel. Also, it was gathered that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC )’s pipe buried in the port channel had been affecting shipping activities for years in the area. Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) blamed inability to repair the breakwater on finance, saying that it was too expensive.

Shedding more light on some of the constraints militating against improved patronage of the Warri Port and other eastern ports, the Managing Director of NPA, Mohammed Bello-Koko, explained that the Authority could not dictate to importers which port to use to bring their cargoes. He said: “What we have done is doing the study and we hope that after that, we will start working on the procurement of that structure. But that structure is extremely expensive; it is one of the most expensive structures. It runs into estimated cost of over some hundreds of millions of dollars, so, it would be probably a national project. “There is an active NNPC pipe that is buried in that ground. That channel is about 7.5 meters if I’m right – let’s call it eight meters. So, it means you cannot dredge it lower than eight meters or less.

Either NNPC removes the pipe or something happens and that has brought limitations in the the size of vessels that comes into that location. “The third problem is the length of the channel. From the fairway to Warri is over 100 kilometres. So, it means that when the vessel comes offshore from the beginning of the tunnel to the end is far and probably that had made the cost of bringing vessels into that place very difficult.” Bello-Koko stressed that the Federal Ministry of Transportation was working with NPA to sensitise the importers that they have ports near them, noting that Port Harcourt or Calabar is barely 60 or 66 kilometres away from those in the northeast.

Also, the managing director explained that Calabar Port had the longest channel of over 110 to 119 kilometres from the fairway to the port. He noted that the cost of dredging the location was extremely high, adding that litigation had stopped NPA from dredging the port channel. Bello-Koko stressed that the transportation ministry was driving the process of rehabilitation of the infrastructure from Lagos port to Calabar. Meanwhile, the Federal Government has said that it will put more incentives in place to make seaports outside Lagos, especially those in Port Harcourt, Onne, Warri and Calabar, more attractive to shipping lines and importers. The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, who was represented by the Minister of State, Gbemisola Saraki, disclosed this in Abuja during a ministerial forum on the programmes, policies, projects and initiatives of the ministry and its agencies for 2021. Saraki explained that the development and sustainability of other sectors of the economy lies heavily on efficient transportation infrastructure. She explained: “It is the realisation of this that the Federal Government made transportation infrastructure a priority both in its economic recovery and growth plan and the current medium term national development plan. “Consequently, the ministry is committed to ensuring that the nation has a vibrant, responsive, efficient and effective transport system capable of adequately meeting the needs of a modern, industrial and vibrant economy. “The ministry’s core mandate includes: provision and administration of rail and marine transport infrastructure, road transport and mass transit administration as well as intermodal coordination of all transportation modes in the country. “Government has made giant strides in bridging the infrastructural deficit in the transportation sector and will do more especially in human capacity development for sustainability. I wish to appreciate Mr President for his unrelenting support and commitment to the nation.”

