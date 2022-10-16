News Top Stories

Dilemma of Wike: Gov under pressure to work for APC, PDP, LP

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Sunday Telegraph has learnt, is under immense pressure to decide which of the three political parties – All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP), he is to work with in the general elections billed for next year.

Sources close to the parties confided in the newspaper that the man, who is serving his last term in office is under relentless pressure to decide for any of the three parties.

One of our sources said: “Wike is eating with APC, PDP and LP. Also he has forgiven his predecessor in office and immediate past minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi. He continues to hold meetings with key persons in the Labour Party, Tinubu and puts a lot of people under suspense.”

Our source continued: “What game will Wike play with Atiku, PDP and other top members of the party? This is because most of the people he is dealing with are not living up to the promises they made to him. Those in league with him are uncomfortable with the fact that Atiku’s people are comfortable with Ayu and would do his biddings.

“However, the hawks in Atiku’s camp insist that he should call his bluff and continue with the campaign as Wike’s reach does not extend beyond Rivers. They have done enough and conceded enough to him by sacrificing former BoT (Board of Trustees) Wali Jubril and replacing him with Adolphus Wabara. What else does he want?

Meanwhile, those in the Tinubu group, who have been interfacing with him, have continued to woo him to come to their side. Will he give in? Only time will tell.
But beyond this, Sunday Telegraph learnt that the momentum now is with the PDP trying to say that it is their turn to win the election. This is justified with the rally in Bauchi last week where a tumultuous party supporters attended.

Another source said: “The party has not foreclosed on getting Wike to work on its side. They are pleading with him seriously not to dump the party. They do not want the house to distengrate.

“The APC and PDP are reaching out to Kwankawaso to play the PDP card close to the election. This is with a view to getting more support for Atiku. The Muslim – Muslim ticket too cannot penetrate the South South, where their son is the vice presidential candidate of the party.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
