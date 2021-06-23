Dilligence, patience, pathway to success – Blord boss

Chairman of the Blord Group, a Bitcoin trading company, Linus Williams Ifejika has counselled youths, followers and those who look up to him for guidance, to imbibe the spirit of hard work and patience if they are to become successful in life.

Crypto currency like in other areas of human endeavours requires sincerity, diligence and never-dying spirit to reap expected dividends, says Ifejika, who adds that despite the success of his businesses, he wakes up everyday planning and pursuing set goals to stay on top of his game.

“There is no easy way to wealth. I hustle every day. I resume work early in the morning. No one pays my bills, that is why I work tirelessly,” Blord explained.

Unknown to many, the Blord Group which is today the leading Bitcoin trading company in Nigeria with fame spreading across other countries in Africa, required the diligence, discipline of Ifejika to reach the height it is today.

He saw a window of opportunity, seized it and flung it open to unleash his creative potentials. The rest as they say is now history.

“If you are not prepared to come out of your comfort zone, it will be difficult for you to make any headway or any significant progress as an entrepreneur.

“In business, you should prepare for losses just as you are seeking profits. When you suffer a loss, take it as a lesson. You would have learnt one way of how not to do that business,” Blord explained.

In electing to trade in Crpto, the Blord boss advises stakeholders to prioritise honesty, transparency, trustworthiness in their dealings with the public, adding that trust deficit is the thin line between success and failure.

“For anyone who wants to stay long in the business, there is no room for compromise. If you are diligent and honest, it pays in the long run,” Blord says.

Blord’s advice mirrors what billionaire businessman, Warren Buffet once said about the nature of man in business: “There seems to be some perverse human characteristic that likes to make easy things difficult.”

Ifejika counsels that traders in Crpto currency must not belong to the gang of human beings who make easy things difficult. He is right.

