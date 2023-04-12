2023 Elections News Politics

Dino Melaye Fires Wike, Says He Drives Peter Obi From PDP

The spokesperson of the Presidential Campaign Council of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Dino Melaye has singled out Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike as the reason for the party’s defeat at the February 25 presidential election.

Dino who made the revelation on Wednesday while speaking on Arise TV also claimed Wike was responsible for the decamping of the Labour Party’s candidate, Peter Obi, from the party weeks before the primary election.

Recall that Wike has said he won’t support PDP in the forthcoming Kogi State governorship poll if the party fields Melaye as its candidate.

But the former Kogi West Senator said Wike has never supported PDP, adding that he supported Governor Yahaya Bello’s candidate against the party’s candidate in the Kogi Central senatorial election, Natasha Akpoti, in the just concluded National Assembly elections.

He said, “It is Wike’s attitude and character that cost the PDP the presidency.

“Peter Obi left our party because of Wike. Because Wike supported the Chris Uba side during the delegates’ Congress [in Anambra]. And that was why he [Obi] left the party.

“Wike said today ‘If the party picks Dino Melaye as their flag bearer, I will not support PDP in Kogi State’. He has never supported PDP. When Natasha [Akpoti] ran this time around, he was supporting Yahaya Bello’s candidate against Natasha in the just concluded 2023 elections.”

 

Mariam Adebukola

