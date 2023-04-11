2023 Elections Politics Top Stories

Dino Melaye Knocks Wike Over Comment On His Guber Ambition

Posted on Author Mariam Adebukola Comment(0)

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant for the Kogi State gubernatorial election, Senator Dino Melaye has knocked Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State for criticising his political ambition.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Governor Wike while addressing newsmen in Port Harcourt on Tuesday stated that Dino does not have what it takes to be Governor of Kogi State.

Responding to Wike’s statement, Melaye insisted that the Rivers Governor’s opinion was birthed from a personal vendetta against him.

He reputed that Wike was angry because he refused to support his presidential ambition.

The former lawmaker advised Wike to focus on how he plans on surviving after he quits the government house on May 29.

The statement reads in part, I can understand the pain of Wike. He wanted my support for his misplaced aspiration to become the flagbearer of the People’s Democratic Party in the 2023 Presidential election but knowing his avowed credential to be eminently unworthy of the ticket, I deployed support for His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar, a cosmopolitan and cultured statesman who ignored all the tantrums of Wike throughout the election

“Wike has probably mistaken me for His Excellency Atiku Abubakar. He needs to appreciate that now that he has touched the tiger’s tail and murdered sleep, the discomfort of a bird perched on a rope has now become his portion.”

Mariam Adebukola

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Banks, financial institutions pay N751.73bn taxes in six years

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Banks and financial institutions sector generated a total sum of N751.73 billion as Company Income Tax (CIT) between 2015 and 2020, findings by New Telegraph show.   According to the “Company Income Tax By Sector (Q4’2020)” report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) a few days ago, the banks and financial institutions sector […]
Top Stories

JUST IN: IPOB lists conditions for peace with Nigeria

Posted on Author Reporter

  Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has given terms for peace with the Nigerian government, stressing that in doing so, the government must show genuine commitment for peaceful engagement. It however warned against the misrepresentation of the message of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, to its members. The group was reacting to reports in some national […]
Politics

2023 presidential elections: Atiku will unite, heal Nigeria, says Imansuangbon

Posted on Author OJIEVA EHIOSUN,

Kenneth Imansuangbon, a four-time governorship aspirant in Edo State is a founding member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), a national delegate, a leader in the state. In this Interview with OJIEVA EHIOSUN, he speaks extensively on the 2023 general elections and why the PDP’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, should be voted in as president […]

Leave a Reply