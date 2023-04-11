Dino Melaye Knocks Wike Over Comment On His Guber Ambition

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant for the Kogi State gubernatorial election, Senator Dino Melaye has knocked Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State for criticising his political ambition.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Governor Wike while addressing newsmen in Port Harcourt on Tuesday stated that Dino does not have what it takes to be Governor of Kogi State.

Responding to Wike’s statement, Melaye insisted that the Rivers Governor’s opinion was birthed from a personal vendetta against him.

He reputed that Wike was angry because he refused to support his presidential ambition.

The former lawmaker advised Wike to focus on how he plans on surviving after he quits the government house on May 29. The statement reads in part, “I can understand the pain of Wike. He wanted my support for his misplaced aspiration to become the flagbearer of the People’s Democratic Party in the 2023 Presidential election but knowing his avowed credential to be eminently unworthy of the ticket, I deployed support for His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar, a cosmopolitan and cultured statesman who ignored all the tantrums of Wike throughout the election “Wike has probably mistaken me for His Excellency Atiku Abubakar. He needs to appreciate that now that he has touched the tiger’s tail and murdered sleep, the discomfort of a bird perched on a rope has now become his portion.”

Like this: Like Loading...