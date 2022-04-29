Diocese of Lagos Island Methodist Church Nigeria holds 60th Synod

The Diocese of Lagos of the Methodist Church Nigeria will hold its 60th 2022 annual synod at the Wesley Church Araromi Circuit, 28/40 Beckley Street, Araromi area of Lagos, off Moloney Street, behind the defunct Nigeria Police Force headquarters, Lagos. The theme of the synod is the conference theme for the year 2022, “Prepare for the second coming of Jesus Christ.” The Friday 29th April, annual representative session which is expected to start at 10am, will be declared open by a pillar of the church, Chief F. B. Coker, to be supported by other distinguished eminent personalities invited along with faithful to grace the occasion while the Synod’s Sunday service will climax the event on Sunday, May 1 by 10am prompt. The Archbishop of Lagos, Methodist Church Nigeria, the Most Revd. Isaac Ayobami Olawuyi, is expected to preside over the three-day synod, to be duly assisted by the dynamic and resourceful 2022 annual synod planning committee members.
Herdsmen-farmers crisis: Time to implement APC True Federalism Report –PGF DG
To address the crisis of herdsmen and farmers and other security challenges in the country, the Director-General of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Salihu Lukman, has called for the implementation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) True Federalism Report. Lukman, who made the call in response to the security crisis in the South- West […]
Orderlies’ withdrawal: Senators desert NASS for fear of attack
The 2021 budget defence at the National Assembly is facing serious jeopardy, following the disappearance of most of the senators from the legislative complex to conduct the exercise. The Senate had adjourned plenary till November 24, to enable the standing committees carry out the 2021 Budget defence with the various ministries, departments and agencies […]
Osinbajo off to Ghana to attend ECOWAS extraordinary meeting on Mali
Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Sunday departed Abuja for Accra, Ghana to represent President Muhammadu Buhari at an Extraordinary Summit of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government to discuss the political situation in Mali. According to a release by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, the meeting, expected to be attended […]
