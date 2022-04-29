News

Diocese of Lagos Island Methodist Church Nigeria holds 60th Synod

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Diocese of Lagos of the Methodist Church Nigeria will hold its 60th 2022 annual synod at the Wesley Church Araromi Circuit, 28/40 Beckley Street, Araromi area of Lagos, off Moloney Street, behind the defunct Nigeria Police Force headquarters, Lagos. The theme of the synod is the conference theme for the year 2022, “Prepare for the second coming of Jesus Christ.” The Friday 29th April, annual representative session which is expected to start at 10am, will be declared open by a pillar of the church, Chief F. B. Coker, to be supported by other distinguished eminent personalities invited along with faithful to grace the occasion while the Synod’s Sunday service will climax the event on Sunday, May 1 by 10am prompt. The Archbishop of Lagos, Methodist Church Nigeria, the Most Revd. Isaac Ayobami Olawuyi, is expected to preside over the three-day synod, to be duly assisted by the dynamic and resourceful 2022 annual synod planning committee members.

 

Our Reporters

