Diphtheria kllls 25, many hospitalised in Kano

At least 25 people have been reportedly killed following diphtheria outbreak in Kano. The killer disease, which was first noticed in Kano late last year, is being treated as an outbreak at Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital and Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital.

Medical experts said diphtheria infection is a serious infection of the nose and throat that is easily preventable by vaccine. Reports said the contagious disease first reported in the Ungogo Local Government Area. According to sources at the Kano State Ministry of Health, 58 suspected cases of the disease was documented, with 6 on admission and 25 deaths were recorded as of January 13. The source said with the enormity of the outbreak, the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) last week deployed personnel to Kano to set up incident command structure to conduct outbreak investigation for diphtheria, offer technical support and to reactivate operation centre for treatment. He said: ‘’As we speak now, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) popularly known as Doctors without borders, have established case management centre at Murtala Muhammed Hospital and have being providing essential drugs.”

 

