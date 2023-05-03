Diphtheria: Nigeria Records 557 Cases, 73 Deaths – WHO

Since the start of 2023, at least 557 confirmed cases of diphtheria have been found in Nigeria’s 21 states.

The World Health Organization study who revealed this on Wednesday said the number of fatalities has also increased to 73, with a case-fatality ratio of 13%.

According to WHO, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) was informed of possible diphtheria outbreaks in the states of Kano and Lagos in December 2022.

Diphtheria is a highly contagious, vaccine-preventable illness that primarily spreads by direct touch or respiratory droplets in the air. All age groups are susceptible to the disease, but unimmunized children are especially vulnerable. It might prove fatal.

In the most recent WHO report on the diphtheria situation in Nigeria, which our correspondent was able to receive on Tuesday, it was noted that 1,439 suspected cases were registered between May 14, 2022, and April 9, 2023.

“In January 2023, the number of confirmed cases increased, peaking at over 150 cases in week four of 2023 (ending January 28); since then, a weekly decreasing trend has been observed.

“From May 14, 2022, to April 9, 2023, 1,439 suspected diphtheria cases were reported from 21 states in Nigeria, with the majority (83 per cent) of cases reported from Kano (1,188), Yobe (97), Katsina (61), Lagos (25), Sokoto (14) and Zamfara (13). Of the 1,439 suspected cases, 557 (39 per cent) were confirmed (51 laboratory-confirmed, 504 clinically compatible, and two epidemiologically linked), 483 (34 per cent) were discarded, and 399 (28 per cent) are pending classification.

“Laboratory-confirmed cases were reported from Kano (45), Lagos (3), Kaduna (one), Katsina (one), and Osun (one) states. Among the 557 confirmed cases, 73 deaths were recorded, for a CFR of 13 per cent. The CFR has dropped significantly since the beginning of the outbreak due to, among other factors, increased access to diphtheria antitoxin”.