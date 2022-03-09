News Top Stories

Diplomacy, vital tool for leadership, governance –Obi

Former Anambra Governor, Peter Obi, has said that diplomacy remains a very vital tool of governance and leadership in any society, nation or organisation. Obi, who attended the inaugural lecture of the Anyaoku Institute for Diplomacy at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, congratulated the university authorities for establishing the Institute which, he said, would go a long way in enabling people to learn the art of diplomacy.

 

Obi explained that diplomacy is not just vital for international relations, but also for local governance and leadership, especially in a highly-populated and diverse country like Nigeria where the skills of negotiation and dialogue are needed to bring the different components of the nation together for peace and progress.

 

“Nigeria’s cohesion and trust are at their lowest level today. In future, effective governance in the country will require specific skills to reunite and rebuild trust among various parts of Nigeria. Consequently, skillful diplomacy, negotiation, and dialogue become the first assignments of the next incoming leaders of our country,” Obi said.

 

In his remarks, the Chairman of the occasion, former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, said Nigeria must first look inwards and prioritise its local relationships by strengthening its political union and economic integration before considering other international relations.

 

Present at the event with the former president were former Commonwealth Secretary- General, Chief Emeka Anyaoku; the in-coming Governor of Anambra State, Prof Chukwuma Soludo; the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Achebe; Senator Uche Ekwunife; Senator Ben Obi; Chief Simon Okeke; Keynote speaker, Prof Akin Idowu Osuntokun and host of the event, Vice-Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Prof Charles Esimone

 

