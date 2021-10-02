Diplomat picks holes in Buhari’s condemnation of coups

A former Charge d’Affaires for the Embassy of Nigeria in The Hague, Netherlands and one time Consul-General of Nigeria in Atlanta, Georgia, Ambassador Joe Keshi, has picked holes in Nigeria’s advocacy for the international community to denounce military coups in West Africa and other parts of the world. President Muhammadu Buhari had in an address delivered at the 76th Session of the high-level General Debate of the UN General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York raised the alarm about the resurgence of coups and forceful takeover of gov-ernment, describing it as a threat to democracy.

The Nigerian leader warned that if the coups were not stopped right now, the democratic gains made in the last decades in West Africa would be eroded as more countries could fall under the spell of unconstitutional and undemocratic regimes in the region.

However, Keshi observed that it was not enough to denounce the coups; Buhari should have also highlighted the causes of some of these coups in West Africa. He acknowledged that this was not the first time Buhari would be saying such and advised that the issue should be tackled from its roots. The seasoned diplomat said that the penchant of some political leaders to perpetuate themselves in power through fraudulent amendment of their country’s constitution remained a primary trigger for political conflicts. “The issue is that African leaders watch their colleagues change the constitution of their countries for the purpose of perpetuating themselves in power and they say nothing.

Then when there is a coup, they are running around trying to remedy the situation. “They should have addressed the problem when these leaders were changing the constitution for selfish purposes. But it is a good thing he mentioned it and he knows who he is referring to; he is referring to African leaders who want to sit tight.

“I sincerely hope that in highlighting the issues and what has happened in Africa in recent times, that a number of African leaders will stop changing the constitutions of their countries. They should just follow the constitution and leave office when their legitimate tenure expires,” he said. Keshi also faulted Buhari’s advocacy for outright debt cancellation for some countries as a result of the challenges they faced due to COVID19 pandemic. He said that while it is true that Nigeria needed a lot of help to overcome its challenges as a country, the debt cancellation campaign will be a hard sell considering Nigeria’s trajectory on frequent borrowings to fund national budgets in recent years.

Like this: Like Loading...