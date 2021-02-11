Diplomatic jobs: Battle against ex-Service Chiefs begins in Senate

Indications emerged yesterday in the Senate that the lawmakers would oppose and probably reject President Muhammadu Buhari’s request asking the Chamber to approve the appointment of ex-Service Chiefs as non-career ambassadors. Signal to this occurred when the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, called on the Minority Leader of the Senate, Enyinnaya Abaribe, to second the motion for the referral of the nominees to the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs for further legislative action.

In his response, Abaribe, who has been blunt in expressing his opposition to the proposed appointment of the ex-Service Chiefs to serve Nigeria in the foreign missions, simply said: “I reluctantly second”. According to parliamentary tradition, the Committee on Foreign Affairs will screen the nominees and recommend to the Senate to either approve or reject the request of Mr. President through a report that will be presented on the floor of the Chamber for consideration and adoption through voice vote or head-count of members, in case of controversy or unclear victory by voice vote. Coincidentally, it was observed that the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Muhammad Bulkachuwa and his deputy, were not present in the Chamber when the matter was being discussed.

He, however, later attended plenary while other issues were being considered. Consequently, the Senate President asked Senator Chimaroke Nnamani (PDP, Enugu), who is a member of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, to convey the referral to the chairman and other members, to enable them carry out the screening and report to the Chamber within two weeks. Also, corroborating that the confirmation of the ex-Service Chiefs would meet stiff opposition from Senators across party lines, while contributing to the debate on a motion on general insecurity in the country yesterday, Senator Tolu Odebiyi (APC, Ogun), wondered why the former security chiefs, under whose watch Nigerians were being terrorized, would be nominated for ambassadorial appointments. Meanwhile, the Senate President has appealed to President Buhari to forward the nomination of an indigene from the Federal Capital Territory as a noncareer ambassador to the Red Chamber for screening and confirmation.

Lawan made the appeal during plenary, sequel to a protest on the floor by the Senator representing FCT, Philip Aduda, over the continuous exclusion of a nominee from the FCT in previous nominations forwarded by President Buhari. Citing Order 43 of the Senate Standing Rules, Aduda said: “Mr. President, Distinguished Colleagues, I’ve consistently mentioned that before now we used to have a non-career ambassador for the FCT.

But when the first list came, the FCT was omitted. The second list came, the FCT was omitted; and then we have another opportunity where the FCT is supposed to be represented, but it has still been omitted. “We want to crave the indulgence of this Senate to intervene in this matter and ensure that the people of the FCT have a non-career ambassador.”

In his response, the Senate President appealed to President Buhari to send in a nomination for the FCT in the fifth non-career ambassadors list to be forwarded to the National Assembly for screening and confirmation. Lawan said: “As Speaker of the FCT House of Assembly and as members of the FCT House of Assembly, we are appealing to the Executive to send the nomination of a non-career ambassadorial nominee for the FCT in the fifth and final phase.”

