News

Diplomatic row: Nigeria recalls Ambassador to Indonesia

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja Comment(0)

 

 

The Federal Government yesterday, said it has recalled the Nigerian Ambassador to Indonesia following a viral video which showed Indonesian immigration officials assaulting a Nigerian diplomat inside a car.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, who condemned the incident in strong  terms, said what happened was against International Law and the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations.

 

He said Nigeria was not only recalling its envoy but was already in the process of reviewing the bilateral relations between the two countries.

 

Spokesperson of the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Esther Sunsuwa, who issued a statement on the diplomatic row brewing between Abuja and Jakarta, said the ministry received a comprehensive report from the Nigerian Ambassador in Indonesia on the manhandling and arrest of a Nigerian diplomat and had resolved to recall the Ambassador for consultations.

 

She noted that though the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had earlier summoned the Indonesian Ambassador to Nigeria, there was a need to demand for appropriate sanctions against the relevant officials in that country.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

ISSUPl lauds FG over planned ban of alcohol in sachets

Posted on Author Esther Orejimi

The Nigerian Society of Substance Use Prevention and Treatment Professionals (ISSUP Nigeria) has applauded the Federal Government over its planned phase out of high concentration alcohol in sachets, small PET and glass bottles describing it as commendable, a step in the right direction and should be supported by all stakeholders in the field of drug […]
News

Edo 2020: Otu of Igarra donates N1m to Ize-Iyamu

Posted on Author Our Reporters

An Edo State monarch, the Otu of Igarra, High Chief Joseph Mayaki Akpeji, has donated N1 million to the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate,Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, and his running mate, Mallam Gani Audu in the September 19 governorship election in the state. The monarch, who also assured the APC candidate of Igarra votes, however, made […]
News Top Stories

N’Assembly to pass 2021 budget 2nd week in December –Lawan

Posted on Author Chukwu David

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, said the National Assembly was working hard to pass the 2021 Appropriation Bill by the second week of December, 2020. Lawan made this statement in Abuja, while declaring open a two-day retreat for top management staff of the National Assembly and National Assembly Service Commission. He also hinted […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica