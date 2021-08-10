News

Diplomatic Row: Nigeria recalls Ambassador to Indonesia

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi, Abuja Comment(0)

The Federal Government Tuesday said it has recalled the Nigerian Ambassador to Indonesia following a viral video which showed Indonesian immigration officials assaulting a Nigerian diplomat inside a car.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, who condemned the incident in strong terms, said what happened was against International Law and the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations. He said Nigeria was not only recalling its envoy but was already in the process of reviewing the bilateral relations between the two countries.

Spokesperson of the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Esther Sunsuwa, who issued a statement on the diplomatic row brewing between Abuja and Jakarta, said the ministry received a comprehensive report from the Nigerian Ambassador in Indonesia on the manhandling and arrest of a Nigerian diplomat and had resolved to recall the Ambassador for consultations.

She noted that though the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had earlier summoned the Indonesian Ambassador to Nigeria, there was a need to demand for appropriate sanctions against the relevant officials in that country.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Accept defeat, Bauchi gov tells PDP supporters

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Abuja

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has appealed to supporters of his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to accept defeat in the Dass constituency by-election held in the state on Saturday.   However, the PDP has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC’s) returning officer in last Saturday’s by-election in the Bakura Constituency in […]
News

Uzodinma signs two bills into law

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma has signed into law a bill to establish the state’s Micro, Small and Medium Industries Development Agency and Other Related Matters and another bill establishing a Bureau to Coordinate, Supervise and Monitor projects undertaken by Donors/ Development Partners in Imo State and other related matters.   The governor […]
News

Boje: A case for an abandoned LG headquarters

Posted on Author CLEMENT JAMES

It was created during the regime of Gen. Ibrahim Babangida. But Boje, the headquarters of Boki Local Government Area of Cross River State, is abandoned owing to politics and other sundry issues. CLEMENT JAMES reports from Calabar on moves to bring Boje to life again The system of local government administration is not a new […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica