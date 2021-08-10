Diplomatic Row: Nigeria recalls Ambassador to Indonesia

The Federal Government Tuesday said it has recalled the Nigerian Ambassador to Indonesia following a viral video which showed Indonesian immigration officials assaulting a Nigerian diplomat inside a car.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, who condemned the incident in strong terms, said what happened was against International Law and the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations. He said Nigeria was not only recalling its envoy but was already in the process of reviewing the bilateral relations between the two countries.

Spokesperson of the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Esther Sunsuwa, who issued a statement on the diplomatic row brewing between Abuja and Jakarta, said the ministry received a comprehensive report from the Nigerian Ambassador in Indonesia on the manhandling and arrest of a Nigerian diplomat and had resolved to recall the Ambassador for consultations.

She noted that though the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had earlier summoned the Indonesian Ambassador to Nigeria, there was a need to demand for appropriate sanctions against the relevant officials in that country.

