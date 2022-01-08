Dire World Bank forecast and 2023

In just over 12 months’ time, millions of Nigerians are expected to carry out their civic duties by going to the polls to elect those that will pilot the affairs of the nation for the next four years. The tenure of the All Progressives Congress (APC) party, led by President Muhammadu Buhari ends on May 29, 2023, and in all honesty, I am not too sure that there will be many who will be craving an extension of their government, just like they did some seven years in the run up to the 2015 elections.

Back then, the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had clearly become very cocky, having been in power for 16 years, which ostensibly made them believe that holding the keys to Aso Rock had become their ‘birth right’ and underrated the mood of the nation to their continued stay in power. It is often said that hindsight is one of the best gifts any man or woman can have, but the Almighty in His infinite wisdom wisely ensured that we as mortals do not have the ability to see ahead, which if we did would have ensured that the 15,424,921 Nigerians who voted to oust the PDP would have probably not done so.

Afterall, it is also often said the devil you know is much better than the Saint you don’t know. But because we do not have this ability (and with a large dose of the well-orchestrated propaganda of then opposition APC) a majority wanted anyone but the man from Ogbia in Aso Rock.

But the euphoria of the first democratic change in government has turned sour with millions of Nigerians clearly rueing the day they made their choice at various polling booths across the vast country as they have seen their standard of living taking a massive nose dive. Despite promises of making their lives much better than they were enjoying under the PDP, since the advent of APC administration in 2015, prices of goods and services have climbed steadily. For instance, a bag of 50kg of rice that’s sold at N8, 000 in 2015, now sells at N34, 000 an over 300 per cent jump. A similar scenario is playing out in the cooking gas sector.

A 12.5kg cylinder filled at N2, 700 in October 2015 went for N9, 000 last week – indicating that within six years, the price of cooking gas rose by over N1, 000 per year. In fact, what item has not been negatively impacted in the last few years, bottled water which for long had appeared to be immune to inflation has gone up from N50 to N100, while soft drinks, which hitherto were also being sold for N50 has climbed up to N150 while in some areas it is now being sold for N200, following the decision of government to slam a N10 per litre surcharge on carbonated drinks! This was done, according to Minister of Finance Zainab Ahmed, to “discourage excessive consumption of sugar in beverages”. Prompting the Manufacturer Association of Nigeria (MAN) to say that the proposed move would be unproductive and would result in income loss for the government.

For many, the Yuletide and New Year festivities normally a time to wine and dine was bleak due to the cost of what usually follows on such occasions chicken and drinks with cost of the two legged feathered animal costing as much as N10, 000 in some places, while the cost of alcoholic beverages also moved up. Despite repeated claims by the government that the economy was picking up and inflation was going down, the World Bank has a different take on what the situation in the world’s most populous black nation may be like this year. The Bretton Woods body has some very dire predictions which, if they actually come to pass, could play a big role in making up peoples’ minds ahead of the crucial February 18 Presidential election. According to the World Bank, Nigeria is projected to have one of the highest inflation rates globally and the seventh highest among Sub-Saharan African countries this year.

“In 2022, Nigeria is expected to have one of the highest inflation rates in the world and the seventh highest in Sub-Saharan Africa,” it said. The Bank said this in the November edition of its Nigeria Development Update. According to the global financial institution, high inflation hampers the country’s attempt to achieve economic recovery and erodes the purchasing power of most vulnerable households. The document reads in part: “High inflation is frustrating Nigeria’s economic recovery and eroding the purchasing power of the most vulnerable households. In the absence of measures to contain inflation, rising prices will continue to diminish the welfare of Nigerian households.”

The bank further highlighted the adverse effects of inflation on Nigeria, which include pushing eight million Nigerians into poverty and the possible disruption of consumption, investment and saving decisions, among other consequences. “If inflation had been closer to the CBN’s goal of nine per cent in 2021, the average Nigeria’s consumption would have been 15 per cent higher, and eight million Nigerians would have not fallen into poverty. “If double-digit inflation persists during 2022-2023, rising prices will distort consumption, investment, and saving decisions of the government, households, and firms, with adverse ramifications for long-term borrowing and lending. “Over time, the disproportionate impact of inflation on lower-income households and those working in sectors with low savings (e.g., agriculture) will exacerbate inequality. Ultimately, inflation will not only negatively affect incomes, but also economic productivity and job creation, further constraining the recovery,” the Bank said.

The Washington, United States-based institution also disclosed that over two years, an increase in food prices accounted for about 70 per cent of the annual increase in the rate of inflation. Sadly, if the truth must be told our options will be quite limited since ultimately we will still have to pick someone out of the 200 million Nigerians – and so far many of us are yet to feel the proper dividends of 23 years of unbroken democracy spanning the administrations of both the APC and PDP. But since we have to make the best out of a dicey situation we still have to evaluate all the contestants and settle on the person we believe best be able to improve the nation not just for themselves, families and cronies; but for the generality of the citizenry and nation.

Thus with such a dire prediction from the World Bank staring us in the face, the million naira question is whether it will be enough to shock Nigerians into becoming very dispassionate, set aside whatever biases they may have (be it based on tribe or religion) and vote the person they best feel will be able to stop the slide and finally ensure that they reap the dividends of democracy.

