Direct investments to Nigeria grossly affected by insecurity –Lawan

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has stated that the alarming spate of insecurity has scared away foreign and local investors, depriving Nigeria the benefit of attracting direct investments. Lawan made the observation in a speech delivered to declare open a National Policy Dialogue on Corruption and Insecurity in Nigeria, while tasking the military to flushing out and neutralise insurgents and terrorists in states such as Kaduna, Niger, Zamfara, in particular. He commended the efforts of the ICPC and its Research and Training Academy (ACAN), for convening the dialogue aimed at guiding the country’s policy direction towards addressing the security challenges.

“Indeed, this policy dialogue is showing us that to summarily deal with the ugliness of insecurity in Nigeria requires more than the deployment of military might. We must look at social and economic vices like corruption that enabled insecurity to thrive. “As lawmakers, we look forward to the eventual policy brief that will be shared hereafter to guide the nation’s policy direction in ending insecurity in Nigeria”, he said. He commended the armed forces for the sustained fight against terrorists, banditry and kidnapping in the last one month. The National Policy Dialogue which had the Senate President as its Chairman, was organised by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...