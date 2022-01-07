Direct primaries and e-transmission of election results: Is Nigeria prepared?

The 2021 Electoral Act Amendment Bill, which did not get presidential assent, has become the hottest item in the news. Two reformative clauses in the bill, the electronic transmission of election results and the indirect primaries clauses have generated support as well as opposition from Nigerians ir1respective of political, religious and tribal affiliations.

The most controversial of the clauses is the direct primaries clause. A status-evaluation of the protagonists of the opposition against the direct primaries clause which is allegedly championed and funded by many state governors has once more exposed the dichotomy between the Nigerian political elites and the Nigerian masses.

We grew up with chants of “power to the people” which rent the airwaves during election periods. In schools, we were regaled with arguments that power belonged to the people who determined those who wielded it on their behalf. When power really belonged to the people, respective communities and constituencies often demonstrated their power by inviting and sponsoring persons of integrity respectively known as “Man of the People” in elections into various offices. The campaigns of those so invited were often funded by the people through wilful contributions and sometimes levies.

In those good old days, leadership was actually a social contract; and the leaders worked hard to deliver good governance which they saw as their obligation in the social contract. By then, leaders were so accountable and subordinate to the people that when the people frowned, leaders flinched. However, it is disheartening to note that all these ideal features of our democracy changed early in the Fourth Republic when the shocks of the dubious transition programme of the inchoate third republic dissuaded men of integrity from trusting and participating in Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar’s transition to civil rule programme.

This being the case, the majority of the leaders upon whom the fourth republic was founded were unpatriotic and opportunistic people to whom their respective stomachs were gods! To hang onto power, those opportunists hacked into internal political party administrations and the processes of primary elections; and disconnected the people from becoming part of or influencing the electoral colleges which determine candidates of political parties through indirect primaries. With the Nigerian constitution which forbids independent candidacy, former and serving state governors with their cronies entrenched themselves in the system as ultimate determinants of who becomes political party candidates. This total emasculation of the people from the political process and political ambush of our democracy is responsible for the recycling of old and weak generation of leaders in Nigeria.

It has also made Nigerian politics impervious to youths; and uninspiring due to lack of modern and digital ideas and energies. These culminated into the culture of voter apathy and disinterest in election processes witnessed among the people; and for which Nigeria ranks first in Africa! Notwithstanding the motivation of the National Assembly, the truth is that the electronic transmission of election results and direct primaries clauses in the 2021 Electoral Act Amendment Bill will forever remain as bold, transformative and patriotic signatures of the 9th session of the Nigerian National Assembly on the history of Nigeria’s political development! Having said that; and in view of the reasons adduced in his communication to the National Assembly refusing assent, it is necessary to ask: Is Nigeria ready for both direct primaries and electronic transmission of election results? A study of available factors on ground shows that Nigeria cannot take the two at once.

Considering the technological inputs so far made in the Nigerian election process like the use of card readers in accreditation of voters whose legal background is still shaky, it is obvious that Nigeria can proceed on the line of electronic transmission of election results.

The criticisms that INEC lacks the technology to guarantee reliable electronic transmission of election results; and that direct primaries are expensive and cumbersome to organise are untenable for the following reasons and more: Manual transmission of election results is worse than electronic transmission of election results because the former is more unreliable and fraught with extreme violence and manipulations. It is also wrong to prevent a child from learning how to walk for fear of stumbles. Therefore, it is high time Nigeria confronted the unavoidable challenge of technological development headlong. Nigeria needs to keep pace with the technologically advancing world. Nigeria should not procrastinate on technological revolution any further; and the first step to overcoming that challenge, any challenge, is to begin.

The clause therefore offers Nigeria the opportunity to launch her technological revolution without further delay. At this point, it is necessary to thank President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, for explicitly communicating the grounds on which he withheld assent to the National Assembly as regards the 2021 Electoral Act Amendment Bill. My piece of advice to the National Assembly is to re-work the bill, save the e-transmission of election results clause and drop the contentious direct primaries clause. Yes because like Paula D’Arcy said: “There is no use taunting with impossibilities as obtaining what is possible is sufficient victory!” May God bless Nigeria!

