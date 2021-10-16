Direct primaries: Ortom, Ebri, Nwosu disagree with Senate

…say it’s a party’s affair

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom yesterday asked the National Assembly to allow political parties determine the mode of primaries in order to deepen internal democracy. This was as a former governor of Cross River State, Clement Ebri said that the Direct Primaries law passed by the Senate should be technology-driven and optional to political parties. On their parts, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) disagreed over the direct primary as method of nominating candidates for elections by political parties, which was passed this week by the Senate.

Governor Ortom made his position on the issue known, while fielding questions from journalists. Ortom explained that direct primaries as recently passed by the National Assembly is very expensive to run and did not guarantee internal democracy, adding that under indirect primaries, aspirants would have the opportunity to interact with delegates to know their worth.

The Governor however, welcomed the decision by the National Assembly to allow for electronic transmission of election results, saying it is what Nigerians had long yearned for. He also commended the Northern Caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the support given to the region to produce the National Chairman of the party, stressing that they were grateful for the development. National Chairman of the PDP, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, in a remark promised to always consult stakeholders across the country in running affairs of the party, pointing out that as a founding member of the party, he will work towards promoting its ideals. Clement Ebri added in his comments that the Direct Primaries, which he said had been carried out by some political parties in the past, were nothing to write home about.

The former governor, who spoke via telephone interview on the passage said, the political parties should be able to imbibe the tenets of the Independent National Electoral Commission in carrying out Direct Primaries. He hinged the tenets on biometric capturing of records of party members.

He said, “When they talk about Direct Primaries, they should also sider that unless it is technology- driven it would not work. There would be tendencies for people to just write results and submit. You can imagine some areas being so wide with people everywhere. Would they have people to superintend this election. INEC itself has to have staff all over those places.

“So, for me the only way it can work is for the parties to imbibe the tenets of INEC. In other words it would be a failure as people would sit somewhere and write the results and that is what has been, which is why in most primaries, you find people coming with thousands of votes only for them to go to the election proper and just have a few votes. However the Inter-Party Advisory Council IPAC has rejected the Direct Primaries for political parties, stating that it is an assault on democracy.

IPAC National Publicity Secretary, Ambassador Agbo Major said in a statement that, “the Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) opposes the Senate passage of direct primary for all political parties in nominating candidates for election in the country.

It’s arbitrary, counter-productive and assault on our emerging democracy which erodes the suprem-acy of organs of political parties to decide on mode of nominating candidates in tandem with provisions of their constitutions. However, while the ADC supported the direct primaries with a proviso, the ZLP said that such is an usurpation of the power of political parties to promote internal democracy. ADC National Chairman Dr. Ralphs Okey Nwosu said in an interview that direct primary selection process is good, saying tha it will afford all the members of the party to participate in the process.

“In a way, it is one of the ways to establish and deepen democratic culture within the party and widen ecosystem,” he said. The ZLP National Chairman, Chief Dan Nwanyanwu said that primary election, party congresses or party convention “fall within the powers of political parties and their organs as enshrined in the party constitution. “Only the appropriate organs of a political party have the powers to choose their mode of primaries and not the senate and national assembly.” According to him, the imposition of direct primary on the political parties showed that the Senate “is highly insensitive and shows lack of understanding of the workings of political parties.”

Like this: Like Loading...