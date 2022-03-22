Direct Your Outlets to Pay Compensation, Niger Delta Youths to NNPC

The Niger Delta Youth Council (NDYC) has urged the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) to direct its outlets nationwide to effect payment of compensation for all her members and every Nigerian who vehicles and other machines were affected as a result of consuming contaminated product imported into the country.

Recall that the NDYC had issued a 7-day ultimatum on the NNPC and the Federal Government to workout modalities to ease fuel queues, penalise all those culpable in the importation of the contaminated product as well as pay compensation to all who suffered various damages from consuming contaminated fuel.

The NDYC in a statement signed by its spokesman, Comr Joshua Akowen explained that it had began verification of persons with claim of damage from contaminated fuel and urged those who are yet to sign up to Change.org platform to do so before the expiration of its ultimatum by midnight of Wednesday.

“The Niger Delta Youth Council shall on Wednesday 23 March, 2022 embark on massive verification of claims of all those affected by the contaminated fuel imported and distributed by NNCP last month through the Change.org platform and other physical means as he mobilise it’s members and Nigerians for the collection of compensation from NNPC outlets nationwide.

“Recall that had through its national coordinator, Engr Jator Abido issued a 7days ultimatum to NNPC to come up with a modality of payment of compensation to Niger Deltans and Nigerians whose cars and other machines were damage by the bad fuel”, the statement noted.

It further assured Nigerians that its relevant organs will engage the various security agencies to ensure that there will be no breakdown of law and order during the period of engaging with the various NNPC outlets in the country.

“The ultimatum we issued will expire by midnight of Wednesday. And as the APC mobilise it’s members to Abuja for their National Convention, we shall be mobilising our people for a peaceful demonstration in the major cities in view to collect our compensation which we have dully notified GMD of NNPC in a letter and also copied the DG DSS, Inspector General of Police, Senate President and Speaker House of Representatives”.

