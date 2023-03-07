Education

Director launches book to transform education

A book that will position the government, education policy makers and key stakeholders to be more poised to transform the current education system, and at the same time accommodate a very complex and uncertain future, has been launched. The book, titled “Education in Nigeria: Perspectives for a changing world,” is written by former Education Director in Nigeria, and currently the Director, MTN Foundation, Dennis Okoro. The 358-page book, which was publicly presented/ launched at the MTN Plaza, Ikoyi, Lagos is part of his effort at contributing to the education industry in Nigeria.

The book, which is divided into 14 sections, analyses the Nigerian educational system as it stands today and draws attention to the several potential problems confronting the sector. The book also includes constructive criticisms, comments, suggestions and data to help make Nigeria, as a country, to be more poised to transform its current education system, at the same time accommodate a very complex and uncertain future.

The author of the book, Okoro, however, recalled that he got inspired to write the book while having a conversation with an expatriate, saying: “I was at the Argungu fishing festival some years back and while having a conversation with an expatriate he encouraged me to document my experiences and ideas on the Nigerian educational system. Lucky for me, the COVID-19 lockdown provided the perfect opportunity for me to put my thoughts together and write the book.”

The book reviewer, Prof. Nonye Ikonya, a don at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), described the book as a significant contribution to Nigerian education as it complements and enhances all previous trends and provides a much-needed acceptable solution to the complex issues that are currently plaguing the nation’s education sector. The book was unveiled by the Chairman, MTN Foundation, Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi, who was also joined by other dignitaries. Personalities at the event include MTN Nigeria Chairman, Board of Directors, Dr. Ernest .C. Ndukwe; Chief Charles Ifeanyi; Retired Justice Eteubong Charles Archibong; Managing Director, West African Book Publishers Limited, Folashade Omo- Eboh; Vicar General of the Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos, Monsignor John Aniagwu; Pioneer indigenous Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Nathaniel Okoro; Chairman, Board of Trustees of MUSON, Chief Femi Adeniyi-Williams; and other key stakeholders and leaders in the nation’s education space.

