directs lenders to educate customers on use of indemnity, others

Citing its circular on the review of operations of the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS) instant payments system and other electronic payment options with similar features, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed banks to inform and educate their customers on the use of indemnity to increase transaction limits where applicable.

In a circular signed by its Director, Payments System Management Department, Musa Jimoh, CBN also directed DMBs to accept indemnity from customers for “highly secured online funds transfer” above N1 million for individual and N10 million for corporate, subject to a maximum of N25 million (individual) and N250 million (corporate). Furthermore, it directed lenders to provide customers with the option of electronic or paper indemnity based on the customer’s preference.

It also directed DMBs to implement electronic indemnity with stricter controls requiring biometric verification of identity. In addition, it directed banks to adhere to multi factor authentication (MFA) for “highly secured online funds transfer.”

 

