Diri: Amnesty Programme still relevant to Niger Delta

The Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has called on the Federal Government not to end presidential amnesty programme, saying it contributes significantly to the peace and security of the Niger Delta region. Speaking in Yenagoa, yesterday whenhereceived theinterimadministrator, presidentialamnestyprogramme, Maj. Gen. BarryNdiomu(retd), the governor said the best thing to givetotheNigerDeltaistosupporttheprogrammeandkeep it going as ithas recordedsome level of success in spite of the challenges. CongratulatingNdiomuon his appointment, Diri urged him to write his name in gold as he had the capacity to ensure that Niger Delta youths benefit from the programme.

Diri also urged the Federal Government to relocate the headquarters of the programme to Bayelsa as the state had made land avail- governorable for it. In his remarks, Ndiomu said the programme was intended to address the agitations of the people of the region. In another development, Diri has said the 13% oil derivation funds accruing to the state were being prudently spent, mostly on infrastructure development. Recall that Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, had revealed that the 13% derivation owed the Niger Delta governorssince1999hadbeen coming in since 2019, adding that most of his projects have been done with the monies.

But the governor had insisted thattheadministration had nothing to hide and that the state’s monthly allocations from the federation account had always been made public through its monthlytransparency briefings, he explained that what the state received as 13% derivation refund from the time of the previous administration was being paid in instalments after it had been discounted.

