Diri assures security agencies of support against criminality

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has said that his administration would effectively collaborate with security agencies in the state to actualise his administration’s development agenda. This was as the newly deployed Commissioner of Police to the state assured the governor and people of the state of professionalism in policing the state. The governor stated this when the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mike Okoli, visited him at the Government House in Yenagoa, where he challenged the state police command to devise networking strategies not only with other security agencies, but also with their counterparts in neighbouring states such as Rivers and Delta in order to stem crime.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Daniel Alabrah, quoted the governor as describing the police as central to his administration’s policy towards promoting peace and stability, which he noted were pre-conditions for development. “We want you to partner not only with your sister security agencies that are in the state since this state is bounded by rivers and rivulets. You also have to network with your colleagues in our neighbouring states for you to effectively fight crime in this state,” he added.

