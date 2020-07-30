News

Diri assures security agencies of support against criminality

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has said that his administration would effectively collaborate with security agencies in the state to actualise his administration’s development agenda. This was as the newly deployed Commissioner of Police to the state assured the governor and people of the state of professionalism in policing the state. The governor stated this when the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mike Okoli, visited him at the Government House in Yenagoa, where he challenged the state police command to devise networking strategies not only with other security agencies, but also with their counterparts in neighbouring states such as Rivers and Delta in order to stem crime.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Daniel Alabrah, quoted the governor as describing the police as central to his administration’s policy towards promoting peace and stability, which he noted were pre-conditions for development. “We want you to partner not only with your sister security agencies that are in the state since this state is bounded by rivers and rivulets. You also have to network with your colleagues in our neighbouring states for you to effectively fight crime in this state,” he added.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NGO, wife of slain Nigerian in UK, seek reparative justice

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Against the backdrop of the worldwide protest tagged #Blacklivesmatter, to fight for justice for slain African American, George Floyd in the United States, a Nongovernmental Organisation (NGO), LoveAfricans Organization, is set to revisit the case of Mr. Frank Obameriata Ogboru, an indigene of Delta State, who was killed by police men in London.   The […]
News

Presidency: Why Buhari, NASS enjoy cordial relationship

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

The Presidency has explained that the cordial relationship between President Buhari government and the National Assembly is an indication that both arms are determined to work together for all Nigerians. Speaking to State House correspondents, the Senior Special Assistant to Buhari on National Assembly Matter (House of Representatives), Umar El-Yakub, dismissed insinuations that the National Assembly is a rubber stamp […]
News

Reps mull immunity for Supreme Court Justices, other judges

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives yesterday hinted that it was considering granting immunity to Supreme Court Justices and other judges in the country. The move is coming through a bill sponsored by Igariwey Iduma Enwo (PDP, Ebonyi). The Bill, which has already passed second reading according to the sponsor, is aimed at altering section 308 of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: