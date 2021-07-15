Diri: Atala Oil Field remains Bayelsa’s prized asset

Batelsa State Governor, DouyeDiri, yesterdaysaid the marginal oil field remains a prized asset of the state to which it is sentimentally attached and called on the federalgovernmenttoreconsider its decision on the matter. A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, quoted him as calling on all concerned parties, includingtheDPR, NigerianNationalPetroleumCorporation (NNPC) and the Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, to consider returning the oil field to the state. He noted that the people and government of Bayelsa were emotionally and sentimentally attached to it, saying it was the only oil asset owned by the state.

