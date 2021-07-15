Diri: Atala Oil Field remains Bayelsa’s prized asset

Batelsa State Governor, DouyeDiri, yesterdaysaid the marginal oil field remains a prized asset of the state to which it is sentimentally attached and called on the federalgovernmenttoreconsider its decision on the matter. A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, quoted him as calling on all concerned parties, includingtheDPR, NigerianNationalPetroleumCorporation (NNPC) and the Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, to consider returning the oil field to the state. He noted that the people and government of Bayelsa were emotionally and sentimentally attached to it, saying it was the only oil asset owned by the state.
Insecurity: Boko Haram hoists flag in Niger
Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has disclosed that Boko Haram terrorists have occupied territories in parts of the state, hoisting their flag in Kaure village from where they have made incessant attacks. Governor Sani Bello also said, not less than 50 villages across five local government areas have been deserted, thereby causing a […]
Abaribe, mute over Kanu’s arrest
Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, yesterday kept mute over reports that the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu had been arrested and repatriated to Nigeria. As the news of Kanu’s repatriation took over the airwaves, New Telegraph sought reaction from Abaribe but met a brick wall. Special Assistant to […]
UK police arrest ‘iconic’ criminals in biggest ever operation after encryption breakthrough
British police said on Thursday they had carried out their biggest operation ever, arresting “iconic” figures and smashing thousands of conspiracies including murder plots after infiltrating a communications service used by criminals. The National Crime Agency (NCA) said the cracking of the encryption used by EncroChat, which offered a secure mobile phone instant messaging […]
