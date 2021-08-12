Diri: Bayelsa int’l airport to begin full operation in two weeks

With the first commercial flight touching down at the Bayelsa State International Airport, Governor Douye Diri, yesterday said full commercial flight would commence in two weeks based on the bookings made. Commercial flight operations commenced at the airport yesterday with the United Nigeria Airline (UNA) aircraft touching down about 3.45pm. Speaking at the airport yesterday to mark the inaugural commercial flight, the governor noted that the commencement of commercial flight signalled economic development of the state by bringing Bayelsa State to the world and the world to Bayelsa State. Diri said: “This significant event is the culmination of the aspirations that was birthed by late Diepreye Alamieyeseigha, former governor of the state, which was eventually built by Seriake Dickson, my predecessor. “And it is under my administration that this project was crystallised. This is a demonstration that team work truly works.”

