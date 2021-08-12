Diri: Bayelsa int’l airport to begin full operation in two weeks

With the first commercial flight touching down at the Bayelsa State International Airport, Governor Douye Diri, yesterday said full commercial flight would commence in two weeks based on the bookings made. Commercial flight operations commenced at the airport yesterday with the United Nigeria Airline (UNA) aircraft touching down about 3.45pm. Speaking at the airport yesterday to mark the inaugural commercial flight, the governor noted that the commencement of commercial flight signalled economic development of the state by bringing Bayelsa State to the world and the world to Bayelsa State. Diri said: “This significant event is the culmination of the aspirations that was birthed by late Diepreye Alamieyeseigha, former governor of the state, which was eventually built by Seriake Dickson, my predecessor. “And it is under my administration that this project was crystallised. This is a demonstration that team work truly works.”
Imo by-election: I’m hungry for devt, not power –Okewulonu, PDP candidate
The candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP) in the Imo North by-election, Chief Emmanuel Okewulonu, has assured the people of Okigwe Zone that he is not going to the national assembly for his personal advantage, but for the sake of development in the zone that has been neglected for many years. Okewulonu made it […]
US students found guilty of killing Italian policeman
Two US students have been found guilty of murdering a police officer in Italy following a year-long trial. Mario Cerciello Rega, 35, was stabbed to death as he investigated a drug deal gone wrong in central Rome in 2019, reports the BBC. Californian students Finnegan Lee Elder and Gabriel Christian Natale-Hjorth were both given […]
Reps hail Buhari for signing Nigeria Police Act, 2020
The House of Representatives has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for assenting to the Nigeria Police Act, 2020 Sponsor of the bill and chairman of the House of Representatives committee on Navy, Yusuf Gadgi, who gave the commendation, said the Act will no doubt promote intense security in states across the federation. Gagdi, who represents Kanam/Pankshin/ […]
